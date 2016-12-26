Decathlon and Heptathlon Top 10 list – 2016

Decathlon and Heptathlon Top 10 list for the 2016 season with American Ashton Eaton and Belgian Nafissatou Thiam leading the way after outstanding campaign.

Eaton topped the list with the 8,893 points he tallied to win the Olympic Games title at Rio 2016, while Kevin Mayer of France and Canada’s Damian Warner finished the year behind the world record holder after they also finished behind him in Brazil.

Eaton’s gold medal and world-leading mark in Rio, was compiled on the back of – 10.46 (100m), 7.94 (long jump), 14.73 (shot put), 2.01 (high jump), 46.07 (400m) 13.80 (hurdles) 45.49 (discus) 5.20 (pole vault) 59.77 (javelin) and 4:23.33 (1,500m) – performances.

Eaton, who successfully defended his Olympic title from London 2012, never troubled his own world record of 9,045pts, set last year to win the world title in Beijing, but he didn’t need to.

Mayer was also in good form in 2016 after the Frenchman set a new national record of 8,834 points to bring home the silver medal from Rio de Janeiro.

The 24-year-old was bettering his own previous best of 8,521 pts, which was set in Zurich in 2014.

Warner of Canada ended 2016 ranked third on the world Decathlon list, following his tally in Rio, while Arthur Abele of Germany and countryman Kai Kazmirek, who was fourth at Rio 2016, round out the Top 5.

Larbi Bouraada of Algeria, Cuba’s Leonel Suárez, Lindon Victor, who equalled his Grenadian national record in May, and Americans Jeremy Taiwo and Zach Ziemek completed the Top 10 list.

Decathlon Top 10 List

1 Ashton Eaton USA 8,893 points

2 Kevin Mayer FRA 8,834pts NR

3 Damian Warner CAN 8,666pts

4 Arthur Abele GER 8,605pts

5 Kai Kazmirek GER 8,580pts

6 Larbi Bouraada ALG 8,521pts AR

7 Leonel Suárez CUB 8,460pts

8 Lindon Victor GRN 8,446pts =NR

9 Jeremy Taiwo USA 8,425pts

10 Zach Ziemek USA 8,413pts

WOMEN

Rising talent Nafissatou Thiam topped the women’s Heptathlon Top 10 list in the 2016 season after winning the gold medal with a Belgian record of 6,810 points at the Olympic Games in Río de Janeiro.

The 22-year-old won her first global title in Brazil this past summer and improved her previous best of 6,508pts, set in Götzis in 2014.

London 2012 champion Jessica Ennis-Hill of Great Britain finished the term at No. 2 second with 6,775pts, with Canada’s Brianne Theisen-Eaton, the wife of Ashton, ended the season with the third-best mark with 6,765pts.

Anouk Vetter from the Netherlands and Latvia’s Laura Ikauniece-Admidina both set national records to end the season at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

Germany’s Carolin Schäfer, Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Great Britain, USA’s Barbara Nwaba Yorgelis Rodríguez of Cuba and France’s Antoinette Nana Djimou closed out the Top 10 list.

Women Heptathlon Top 10 List

1 Nafissatou Thiam BEL 6,810 points NR

2 Jessica Ennis-Hill GBR 6,775pts

3 Brianne Theisen-Eaton CAN 6,765pts

4 Anouk Vetter NED 6,626pts NR

5 Laura Ikauniece-Admidina LAT 6622pts NR

6 Carolin Schäfer GER 6,557pts

7 Katarina Johnson-Thompson GBR 6,523pts

8 Barbara Nwaba USA 6,494pts

9 Yorgelis Rodríguez CUB 6,481pts NR

10 Antoinette Nana Djimou FRA 6,458pts

Comments