Ivana Španović targets gold medals in 2017

BELGRADE, Serbia – Ivana Španović has revealed that she’s targeting gold medals in 2017, and it includes winning titles at the European and IAAF World Championships.

Španović, the Olympic long jump bronze medallist from the 2016 Rio Games this past summer, is also the European outdoor champion from 2016 and European indoor gold medallist from 2015.

Speaking to the London 2017 World Championships website, the talented jumper revealed that she is targeting more gold medals next season.

“I definitely want to get that third European gold medal,” the Serbian jumper told london2017athletics.com.

She added: “and I want gold in London and fight again for another Diamond League trophy.”

In a very productive season in 2016, Španović set national records for both indoor and outdoor, while collecting three of her best ever marks during the campaign.

Španović established a new indoor record of 7.07m during the winter campaign to finished second to American Brittney Reese at the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Portland, Oregon, on 18 March.

During the outdoor campaign, the 26-year-old registered a personal best and Serbian record of 7.08m to take third at the Rio Olympic Games before improving the mark to 7.10m three weeks later.

In the meantime, while many athletes will be taking time off to relax on Christmas Day, Španović revealed that she will be training to prepare for the upcoming season.

Asked if she trains on Christmas day, Španović replied: “Yes I do.

She continued: “I don’t think about it because when I was little and my birthday was on a working day or I was training.

“Now I’m older, it’s my job, that’s what I do and I love it.

“I don’t think about it, but I do like to finish my training session early enough to get everything done that I want to do on Christmas day.”

Although she will be training during the holiday period, Španović will be doing it closer to home.

“This year will be special because I won’t be going anywhere for training camps because the European Championships will be in Belgrade, so I’ll be back home,” he explained.

