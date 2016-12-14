Shaunae Miller aims at own 300m record at NYRR Millrose Games

NEW YORK – Shaunae Miller, the Olympic champion over one lap at the 2016 Games, will compete at the 110th NYRR Millrose Games on 11 February in New York City, organizers confirmed.

The Bahamian, who famously dove over the finish line to win the gold medal in the women’s 400m at the Rio Olympics earlier this year, will contest the 300m at The Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center.

Miller will be aiming to break her own meeting record of 36.10 seconds, which she set in 2014, when outlasting American star quarter-miler Francena McCorory (36.50).

The 22-year-old will be up against Olympic Games 4x400m relay champion Natasha Hastings, who currently holds the US indoor 300m record at 36.25.

Hastings set her national mark with a victorious run at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston on 14 February.

Her run bettered the previous record of 36.33 seconds, set by all-purpose sprinter Allyson Felix in February 2007 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

NOTE: Visit to NYRRMillroseGames.org to learn more about the NYRR Millrose Games

