Usain Bolt Finished Third In AP AOY Voting

Usain Bolt finished third in The Associated Press 2016 Male Athlete of the Year voting on Tuesday.

Bolt, the Jamaican world record holder over the 100m and 200m and nine-time Olympic gold medallist, picked up nine first-place votes from the 59 editors from AP member newspapers and customers.

Cleveland Cavaliers star forward LeBron James was named the AP Male Athlete of the Year.

The American basketballer received 24 first-place votes, while USA’s Olympic legend in the pool, Michael Phelps finished second to James with 16 first-place votes.

Bolt, who holds the world records in the 100m, at 9.58 seconds and the 200m, at 19.19, completed his third Olympic Games treble at the 2016 Games in Rio, Brazil, this past summer.

The 30-year-old looks well set to end his track career next summer at the IAAF World Championships in London.

