11 Rio Olympic champions set for 110th NYRR Millrose Games

NEW YORK – Eleven Olympic gold medalists from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games are among the confirmed entries for the 110th NYRR Millrose Games at The Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center on Feb. 11.

“USATF had a history-making performance in Rio,” USATF CEO Max Siegel said. “It is only fitting that so many medalists from our 2016 team compete at the most historic indoor meet in the world.”

One of the best fields in the history of the NYRR Millrose Games promises to once again to be a hot ticket and a rare New York City opportunity to see so many stars from Rio as they begin building up to the 2017 IAAF World Championships.

Three reigning Olympic hurdles champions — Americans Brianna Rollins (100 meters) and Dalilah Muhammad (400 meters) and Jamaican Omar McLeod (110 meters) — lead the parade of champions. Shaunae Miller from the Bahamas, who dove across the finish line to win gold in the women’s 400 meters final, is also entered.

Long jump champions Jeff Henderson and Tianna Bartoletta, both of the U.S., men’s high jump champion Derek Drouin of Canada, and women’s pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi of Greece all come to Millrose riding a wave of Olympic glory.

Sprinters Courtney Okolo, Phyllis Francis and Natasha Hastings were teammates on the U.S. women’s gold-medal winning 4×400 relay.

“Eleven gold medalists, with a surprise possible 12th committing, must make this year’s NYRR Millrose Games a world record in itself,” Armory Foundation President Dr. Norbert Sander said. “The Olympic Games is the feature story of this, the 110th edition of the world’s most historic indoor track & field meet.”

Media requesting credentials need to click on 2017 NYRR media credential request form and fill out respective forms. Deadline is Monday, February 6.

Go to NYRRMillroseGames.org to learn more about the NYRR Millrose Games and to purchase tickets to the February 11th meet scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. Follow The Armory on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @armorynyc or go to ArmoryTrack.com or Armory.NYC.

Comments

To send email correction or further classifications, please shoot us an email at lcummings [at] world-track.org.