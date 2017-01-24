2017 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix Startlists

The starting list and the complete schedule with links from the organizers for the 2017 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix is now available below.

The New Balance Indoor Grand Prix will be held at the Reggie Lewis Center on the campus of Roxbury Community College in Boston this Saturday, January 28.

Starting time is set for at 3:20 p.m. ET, with the Men’s masters Mile, while the main events get underway at 4:03 with the Women’s 800m.

The meet concludes with the New Balance Men’s Mile, while a USA selected team of Emma Coburn, Sydney McLaughlin, Brenda Martinez and Jenny Simpson will attempt to break the women’s world record when they feature in the New Balance Women’s Distance Medley Relay.

TIME EVENT
3:20PM Men’s Masters Mile
3:22PM Men’s High Jump
3:24PM MBTA Youth Relay
3:31PM Women’s Triple Jump
3:36PM HS Girls’ Sprint Medley Relay
3:46PM Girls’ Junior Mile
3:55PM HS Boys’ Sprint Medley Relay
4:03PM Women’s 800m
4:10PM Jesse Loubier Memorial Men’s 300m
4:15PM Women’s Pole Vault
4:18PM Boys’ Junior Mile
4:34PM Women’s 300m
4:43PM Men’s 600m
4:47PM Men’s Long Jump
4:51PM MBTA Women’s 60m
4:58PM Women’s 3000m
5:13PM Men’s 60m
5:19PM Men’s 3000m
5:35PM New Balance Women’s Distance Medley Relay
5:52PM New Balance Men’s Mile

 

Subject to change.

