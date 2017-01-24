2017 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix Startlists

The starting list and the complete schedule with links from the organizers for the 2017 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix is now available below.

The New Balance Indoor Grand Prix will be held at the Reggie Lewis Center on the campus of Roxbury Community College in Boston this Saturday, January 28.

Starting time is set for at 3:20 p.m. ET, with the Men’s masters Mile, while the main events get underway at 4:03 with the Women’s 800m.

The meet concludes with the New Balance Men’s Mile, while a USA selected team of Emma Coburn, Sydney McLaughlin, Brenda Martinez and Jenny Simpson will attempt to break the women’s world record when they feature in the New Balance Women’s Distance Medley Relay.

Subject to change.

