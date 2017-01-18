Drew Hunter to Make Pro Indoor Debut At New Balance Games

NEW YORK – Drew Hunter will make his professional indoor debut at the New Balance Games on Saturday, January 21 at The Armory’s New Balance Track and Field Center.

The New Balance Games takes place over two days, January 20-21, and is one of the largest Armory meets of the year.

HUNTER READY

Drew Hunter, pictured during last year’s record-setting NYRR Millrose Games performance, is scheduled to run in an elite mile field in the upcoming New Balance Games.

The 19-year-old from Purcellville, Va., will run in an elite mile field nearly a year after he broke Alan Webb’s national high school record at the 2016 Armory Track Invitational. Hunter drove his record time even lower at the NYRR Millrose Games with 3:57.81.

Hunter signed a 10-year shoe endorsement contract with Adidas after graduating from Loudoun Valley High School in Virginia last summer.

Olympian Ajee’ Wilson will also run at The Armory for the first time this winter in the 600 meters. Wilson is the No. 2 American all-time in the event. Wilson opened her indoor season by running a fast 2:42.71 in the 1,000 meters.

D.J. Principe, Jr., a Stanford-bound high school state champion from Rhode Island, will be in the men’s mile field with Hunter. The senior from La Salle Academy ran 4:04.47 in the mile on Dec. 31.

For more on the New Balance Games please click HERE. The New Balance Games will be broadcast live via RunnerSpace + Plus. Saturday’s Opening Ceremonies begin at 1:30 p.m.

