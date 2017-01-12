Injured Rupps Withdraws From Aramco Houston Half Marathon

HOUSTON – American long distant star Galen Rupp has withdrawn from the 2017 Aramco Houston Half Marathon due to an injury, organisers announced on Thursday.

Rupp, the 2016 Olympic marathon bronze medalist, was one of the favoured runners in the event that will take place on Sunday, Jan. 15, but revealed that he had to pull out because of “plantar fasciitis in my foot.”

“Unfortunately I will be unable to race on Sunday due to plantar fasciitis in my foot,” said Rupp.

“It is improving, but not enough to run a half marathon on. I hope to get the chance to run the Aramco Houston Half Marathon in the future.”

Rupp, who owns a half marathon personal best of 60:30, won a silver medal over 10,000m at the London Olympic Games in 2012, but swapped the road for the track in Rio, last summer and was rewarded with a bronze medal.

The 30-year-old, who trains with Great Britain’s Mo Farah, ran a time of 2:10:05 for third place in Río de Janeiro, in Aug.

Meanwhile, the organisers have also revealed that Ethiopia’s Mare Dibaba, the 2015 world champion and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist in the women’s marathon, has also withdrawn from the women’s Aramco Houston Half Marathon due to a death in her family.

Fellow countrywoman Tigist Tufa, who won the 2015 London Marathon and took the runner-up spot in 2016, will not compete in Houston due to injury.

U.S. 2016 Olympic Trials Marathon participant, Bria Wetsch, has been added to the women’s field.

