Jamaican 400m Star Javon Francis Opens Season in 800m

Gary Smith 0

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaican star quarter-miler Javon Francis opened his 2017 campaign with a heat-winning performance in the men’s 800m at the McKenley Wint Classic hosted at Calabar High School on Saturday (21).

Francis, who anchored Jamaica to a silver medal in the men’s 4x400m at last year’s Rio Olympic Games in Brazil, clocked 1:54.08 to win the second of the two men’s 800m races.

However, the Akan Track Club representative finished second overall in the event after Ricardo Cunningham of Vision Track Club posted a time of 1:52.73 to win the first heat.

Schoolboy Kristoff Darby of Kingston College was second behind Francis in 1:54.13.

Other notable quarter-milers moving up to run the 800m at the meet were Peter Matthews of Akan, who finished third in Heat 1 and fifth overall in 1:54.47, while Martin Manley of Cameron Blazers was third behind Francis in Heat 2 and 7th overall in 1:57.17.

Javon Francis, who owns a personal best of 44.50 seconds over the 400m, finished fifth in his semi-finals at Rio 2016 last summer in a disappointing 44.96.

He is targeting a spot in the 400m final at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London in August.

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

