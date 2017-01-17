London Marathon 2017 Women’s Elite Field Announced

LONDON – The following is the “Elite Field” for the women race at the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon, which is an IAAF Gold Label Road Race, taking place on Sunday 23 April.

Highlighting the Elite Field is the Olympic gold medallist and defending champion Jemima Sumgong of Kenyan who announced that she will defend her title.

Sumgong recovered from a major trip and fall where she also banged her head on the ground to beat a strong field last April.

Ethiopia’s world champion Mare Dibaba, who finished third behind Sumgong at the Rio Olympic Games in Brazil last summer is also among the names on the list.

“London is the marathon every runner wants to win,” Sumgong said in a release. “I can’t wait to return to defend my title.”

The organizers revealed that the top three finishers from last year’s race, as well as three of the top five finishers from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, with be in the women’s elite line-up.

Four previous London Marathon champions, and the winners at last year’s Abbott World Marathon Majors races in Tokyo, Berlin, Chicago and New York will take the line as well.

“This is a stellar field and everyone who is anyone in women’s marathon running will be in London on 23 April,” said race director Hugh Brasher.

“We look forward to a fantastic race and the London crowds are certain to be out in force to cheer home the world’s greatest runners.”

Kenya’s Mary Keitany, the second fastest women marathon runner of all time, is the fastest among the starters at 2:18:37, and she will be looking to become only the fourth woman to win the London Marathon three times.

“I love running in London,” said Keitany, who set her personal in London in 2012.

She finished ninth last year and is aiming to rebound.

“After the sickness I had before the race and the fall last year during the race, I want to show everyone what I can do,” she added, noting that she is out to prove that she should have been selected for Rio.

“My goal is to win the London Marathon for the third time and to demonstrate to everybody that I could have won the Olympic Games last year if I had been selected.”

London Marathon Women’s Elite Field

Jemima Sumgong (KEN), 2:20:41 – Defending Champion

Mary Keitany (KEN), 2:18:37

Aselefech Mergia (ETH), 2:19:31

Florence Kiplagat (KEN), 2:19:44

Mare Dibaba (ETH), 2:19:52

Aberu Kebede (ETH), 2:20:30

Tirunesh Dibaba (ETH), 2:20:35

Helah Kiprop (KEN), 2:21:27

Tigist Tufa (ETH), 2:21:52

Ana Dulce Felix (POR), 2:25:15

Lisa Weightman (AUS), 2:26:05

Andrea Deelstra (NED), 2:26:46

Maja Neuenschwander (SUI), 2:26:49

Diana Lobacevske (LTU), 2:28:03

Laura Thweatt (USA), 2:28:23

Krista DuChene (CAN), 2:28:32

Kellyn Taylor (USA), 2:28:40

Alyson Dixon (GBR), 2:29:30

Louise Damen (GBR), 2:30:00

Charlotte Purdue (GBR), 2:30:04

Maryna Damantsevich (BLR), 2:30:07

Susan Partridge (GBR), 2:30:46

Tracy Barlow (GBR), 2:32:05

Jenny Spink (GBR), 2:35:57

Yelena Dolinin (ISR), 2:35:59

Tish Jones (GBR), 2:36:13

Barbara Sanchez (IRL), 2:37:14

Hanna Vandenbussche (BEL), 2:38:35

Vivian Cheruiyot (KEN), Debut

