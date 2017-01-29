Mo Farah Says US President Donald Trump “Made me an Alien”

MIAMI — Great Britain and global long distance superstar Mo Farah says he’s worried about the effect of the travel ban imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Farah, who has lived in the United States with his family for the past six years, is a British citizen who was born in Somalia and currently in Ethiopia preparing for the upcoming track and field season.

He is concerned the recent travel policy by President Trump could prevent him from rejoining his family at the end of the training camp.

The 33-year-old won Olympic 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres titles at the 2012 and 2016 Games and was knighted by The Queen for his achievements on the track, but he admits the travel ban “seems to have made me an alien.”

In a statement on his official Facebook page on Sunday Farah wrote: “On January 1 this year, Her Majesty The Queen made me a Knight of the Realm. On 27th January, President Donald Trump seems to have made me an alien.

“I am a British citizen who has lived in America for the past six years – working hard, contributing to society, paying my taxes and bringing up our four children in the place they now call home.

“Now, me and many others like me are being told that we may not be welcome.

“It’s deeply troubling that I will have to tell my children that Daddy might not be able to come home – to explain why the President has introduced a policy that comes from a place of ignorance and prejudice.

“I was welcomed into Britain from Somalia at eight years old and given the chance to succeed and realise my dreams. I have been proud to represent my country, win medals for the British people and receive the greatest honour of a knighthood.

“My story is an example of what can happen when you follow policies of compassion and understanding, not hate and isolation.”

