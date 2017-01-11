Olympic champ Clement joins Bolt All-Stars for Nitro Athletics

MELBOURNE, Australia – Olympic men’s 400m hurdles champion Kerron Clement has become the latest high-profile name confirmed for next month’s inaugural Nitro Athletics Series in Melbourne, organisers revealed.

Clement, who captured gold at last summer Olympic Games in Río de Janeiro, Brazil, will join an already star-studded Usain Bolt All-Stars that also includes the likes of former world 100m record holder Asafa Powell of Jamaica and American 2008 Olympic 100m hurdles champion Dawn Harper-Nelson.

The Nitro Athletics Melbourne Series is a new look athletics format that will see Bolt All-Stars taking on Australia, England, Japan, China and New Zealand on Saturday 4th, Thursday 9th and Saturday 11th February 2017.

“I’m really excited to be a part of this meeting,” Clement said in a release from Nitro Athletics.

“Anything that involves being a part of a team I’m always excited about because I consider myself a team player and I like to think I can motivate my other teammates to reach their full potential.

Clement also won two IAAF World Championships gold medals in 2007 and 2009, but the American rates his achievement in Rio highest among his success because of the journey leading up to that victory.

“Gold in Rio has more significance than my other gold medals at the world championships,” Clement explained.

“Not saying I don’t value and appreciate my efforts but it was something about the journey leading up to 2016 summer games.

“Having dealt with many setbacks and injuries, and having to hit the refocus button and perform at the highest level possible while being under pressure – not many athletes can handle such pressure.

“That’s why it means so much to me to win and finally add that elusive gold to my collection.”

Among the other athletes already confirmed for Bolt All-Stars are Jamaica’s Olympic 4x100m gold medallist Michael Frater, Richard Thompson from Trinidad and Tobago, the 2008 double Olympic silver medallist, American sprinter and world silver medallist in the 4x100m, Jenna Prandini, as well as sprint hurdler Ryan Wilson of USA, the 2013 world championships 110m hurdle silver medal winner.

