Shannon Rowbury Hunts 3rd Straight NYRR Wanamaker Mile

NEW YORK — Three-time Olympian Shannon Rowbury will go for her third straight title in the NYRR Wanamaker Mile, while Olympic bronze medalist Clayton Murphy will make his debut in the event at the 110th NYRR Millrose Games on Saturday, February 11 at The Armory’s New Balance Track and Field Center.

The signature event at the NYRR Millrose Games has taken place every year on the men’s side since 1926 and on the women’s side since 1976. This year’s field will include five men and four women who have competed in the Olympic Games and will be broadcast live nationally by NBC Sports Group.

“The NYRR Wanamaker Mile is one of the most prestigious and historic track and field events in the world,” said Peter Ciaccia, NYRR president of events and race director of the TCS New York City Marathon.

“This year’s fields are once again first class, with Shannon going for a three-peat and Clayton, one of Team USA’s newest Olympic medalists, making his much -anticipated debut in the event.

“Through our great partnership with The Armory, we’re honored to be able to recruit these amazing athletes to run at the New Balance Track and Field Center.”

Rowbury, 32, of Portland, OR, is the American record-holder in both the 1500 meters and 5000 meters, having taken the mark in the latter at last September’s Diamond League Final in Brussels, clocking a 14:39.92 to shatter Molly Huddle’s previous record.

The two-time world bronze medalist ran away with the NYRR Wanamaker Mile title in 2015, winning by three seconds in 4:24.31, the No. 4 indoor time in the world that year. She defended her title last year, easily prevailing to take the tape in 4:24.39.

Rowbury is a two-time 5th Avenue Mile champion who finished in fourth place in the 1500-meter final at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

“I’m so excited to be back at the NYRR Millrose Games, and to have another shot at the indoor mile American record,” Rowbury said.

“Racing in NYC at an NYRR event is one of the highlights of my season. The atmosphere at The Armory and the quality of the competition never fails to impress, and I hope that I can do the same.”

Added NYRR Millrose Games Meet Director Ray Flynn: “We witnessed the fastest men’s mile in the world set last year. The NYRR Wanamaker Mile continues to be one of the great indoor races and this year’s fields live up to ‎the great competition we’ve come to expect.”

Murphy, 21, of New Paris, OH, was the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials champion over 800 meters and won bronze in the distance at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

He set a personal best in Rio, running 1:42.93 to become the third-fastest American in history. Murphy, who won two NCAA titles in 2016 and a Pan American title in 2015, finished fourth the last time he was in New York City at September’s New Balance 5th Avenue Mile.

“To me the most prestigious indoor meet in the world is the NYRR Millrose Games, and the Wanamaker Mile is without a doubt, the feature event,” Murphy said.

“I am looking forward to experiencing this historic event from the inside for a change. I have been enjoying myself since turning pro last summer and most of my success has come in the 800 meters, but I really feel my potential in the mile is untapped. I can’t wait to show the fans in New York what I can do.”

Additional Top Athlete Backgrounds and Notable Performances

Robby Andrews , 25, of Manalapan, NJ, qualified for his first Olympic team last summer after finishing second over 1500 meters at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials. A 2011 NCAA champion at 800 meters, Andrews finished fourth in last year’s NYRR Wanamaker Mile.

, 25, of Manalapan, NJ, qualified for his first Olympic team last summer after finishing second over 1500 meters at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials. A 2011 NCAA champion at 800 meters, Andrews finished fourth in last year’s NYRR Wanamaker Mile. Eric Jenkins , 25, of Portsmouth, NH, won the 2016 New Balance 5th Avenue Mile, outkicking Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz at the finish. He narrowly missed an Olympic berth with a fourth-place finish over 5000 meters at last year’s U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

, 25, of Portsmouth, NH, won the 2016 New Balance 5th Avenue Mile, outkicking Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz at the finish. He narrowly missed an Olympic berth with a fourth-place finish over 5000 meters at last year’s U.S. Olympic Team Trials. Leo Manzano , 32, of Austin, TX, became the first American to medal in the 1500 meters at the Olympics in 44 years in 2012. He placed fourth in the event at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, ending his 10-year streak of finishing in the top three in the event at the national championships.

, 32, of Austin, TX, became the first American to medal in the 1500 meters at the Olympics in 44 years in 2012. He placed fourth in the event at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, ending his 10-year streak of finishing in the top three in the event at the national championships. Kate Grace , 28, of Sacramento, CA, won the 800 meters at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in a personal-best 1:59.10 and then ran a new personal best of 1:58.79 in the Rio Olympic semifinals before placing eighth in the finals. She also finished second at the 2016 New Balance Games Mile.

, 28, of Sacramento, CA, won the 800 meters at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in a personal-best 1:59.10 and then ran a new personal best of 1:58.79 in the Rio Olympic semifinals before placing eighth in the finals. She also finished second at the 2016 New Balance Games Mile. Brenda Martinez , 29, of Big Bear Lake, CA, made her Olympic Games debut last summer, competing in the 1500 meters in Rio. She finished fifth in the distance at last year’s IAAF World Indoor Championships and owns a bronze medal in the 800 meters from the 2013 IAAF World Championships.

, 29, of Big Bear Lake, CA, made her Olympic Games debut last summer, competing in the 1500 meters in Rio. She finished fifth in the distance at last year’s IAAF World Indoor Championships and owns a bronze medal in the 800 meters from the 2013 IAAF World Championships. Nicole Sifuentes, 30, of Canada, made her second Olympic team last summer, getting to the semifinals of the 1500 meters. The 12-time NCAA All-American at the University of Michigan was a bronze medalist in her signature event at the 2014 IAAF World Indoor Championships.

Top Professional Men

Name Mile Personal Best Twitter Handle Leo Manzano, USA 3:50.64 @leomanzano Robby Andrews, USA 3:53.16 @RA_Andrews Izaic Yorks, USA 3:53.89 @IzaicY Charles Philibert-Thiboutot, CAN 3:54.52 @Chuck_PT Kyle Merber, USA 3:54.57 @TheRealMerb Colby Alexander, USA 3:54.94 @okaycolby Johnny Gregorek, USA 3:55.27 @JohnnyGregorek Eric Jenkins, USA 3:57.09 @_EricJenkins Clayton Murphy, USA 3:57.11 @Clayton_Murph Drew Hunter, USA 3:57.15 @drewhunter00 Henry Wynne, USA 3:58.74 @Hwynning



Top Professional Women

Name Mile Personal Best Twitter Handle Shannon Rowbury, USA 4:20.34 @ShannonRowbury Katie Mackey, USA 4:25.48 @KatiefMackey Amanda Eccleston, USA 4:25.64 @AmandaEcc Brenda Martinez, USA 4:26.76 @bmartrun Lea O’Connor, USA 4:27.18 @LeahKayO Heather Kampf, USA 4:27.23 @HeatherRaeKampf Alexa Efraimson, USA 4:27.39 @AlexaEfraimson Nicole Sifuentes, CAN 4:27.93 @ndsifuentes Kate Grace, USA 4:28.30 @fastk8 Elinor Purrier, USA 4:29.71 @ellepurrier Dominique Scott-Efurd, RSA 4:31.57 @domscottrunSA Kaela Edwards, USA 4:32.14 @kaelaAedwards Kate Murphy, USA 4:39.47 @trackmurph

