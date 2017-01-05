U.S. Army Hispanic Games set for Jan. 6 and Jan. 7

New York – The Armory Foundation proudly welcomes the 23rd Annual U.S. Army Hispanic Games on Friday (January 6) and Saturday (January 7) at The Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center.

This two-day high school meet features the top track & field student-athletes from the East Coast and a select number of teams from outside the country. The Hispanic Games was founded as a way to honor the Hispanic culture that is so important to the Washington Heights community.

This is the first time the U.S. Army will be the meet’s title sponsor.

“We were waiting for Army to beat Navy. They had to prove themselves.” said Armory Foundation President Dr. Norbert Sander followed with a laugh, referring to the Army football team’s 21-17 victory last month to end a 14-game losing streak in the renowned series.

One of the signatures of this meet will be Saturday’s “Leaders of Tomorrow” award ceremony, where high school student-athletes will be honored based on outstanding academic and athletic achievements.

WHO: Some of the expected entrants include:

Top female student-athletes:

· Kelsey Chmiel, Saratoga Springs (NY): Reigning US#1 Miler and 3000 meter runner

· Thelma Davies, Girard College (PA): Freshmen national record holder for 60 meters

· Kaitlin Ryan, Bronxville (NY): Reigning US#1 at 1000 meters

· Brooke-Lynn Williams, Norton (MA): New England Champion at 55 meters

· Katherine Lee, Shoreham-Wading River (NY): 2017 NYRR Millrose Games HS Mile qualifier

Top male student-athletes:

· Aaron Robinson, Oxon Hill (MD): Maryland State Champion at 400 meters

· William Henderson, Baltimore Poly (MD): 2016 Indoor national runner up in long jump, Maryland state champ at 55 meters, reigning US#1 at 55m

· Jason Wright, St Anthony’s (NY): Reigning US#5 in the weight throw

· Josh Hoey, Bishop Shanahan (PA): NYRR Millrose Games HS Mile qualifier

· Ronaldo Griffiths, Clara Barton (NY): US#4 at 300 meters, US#10 at 200 meters

WHO ELSE TO WATCH: Staff Sergeant Juan Quinones will sing the National Anthem during Saturday afternoon’s Opening Ceremony. Staff Sgt. Quinones plays trumpet, Latin percussion and vocals in the Benny Heaves Band. Born and raised in San Juan Puerto Rico, he attended both Music Conservatory of Puerto Rico and University of Miami Florida. Before joining the military in 2012, he worked as professional trumpet player for various music stars like: Ricky Martin, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Jennifer Lopez, KC and The Sunshine Band, Broadway musical “On Your Feet”, Latin American Grammys, Latin Billboards, Audio Network and many others.

The Marching Cobras of New York will perform on Saturday. The popular drum line and dance troupe, whose mission is aimed to teach kids life lessons by hitting the right notes, will give a 3-minute performance.

WHEN: This meet begins Friday from 4 p.m.- 10 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and will be broadcast live via RunnerSpace + Plus. Saturday’s Opening Ceremonies begin at 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Armory New Balance Track & Field Center, 216 Fort Washington Avenue/168th Street in Manhattan. Phone: 212-923-1803.

