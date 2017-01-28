USA women set new DMR WR at New Balance Grand Prix

BOSTON, USA — The United States set a new world record in the women’s Distance Medley Relay to highlight the 2017 New Balance Grand Prix to kick-off the IAAF World Indoor Tour here in Boston on Saturday (28).

A team of Emma Coburn (1200m, 3:18.40), Sydney McLaughlin (400m, 52.32), Brenda Martinez (800m, 2:01.94) and Jenny Simpson (1600m, 4:27.66) posted a time of 10:40.31 to break the old mark of 10:42.57, set in 2015 by another American team.

IAAF 2013 World Championships 800m bronze medallist Martinez was also a member of the team that set the previous record – running the anchor leg at the time in 4:27.76 here in Boston as well.

Meanwhile, teenager Noah Lyles, Courtney Okolo, Matthew Centrowitz, all from USA, and Hellen Obiri of Kenya were among the highlighted individual performers at this year’s New Balance Grand Prix.

Lyles Makes It Look Easy

In the men’s 300m dash, former high school sensation Noah Lyles, in his first profession season, schooled his more senior rivals by setting a new personal best and meeting record time of 32.67 seconds for first place.

Lyles took control of the race after the 200m mark and then powered home in his second indoor meeting of the season.

He improved the previous meeting record of 32.70 secs, set by fellow American Vernon Norwood in 2016.

This year Vernon finished second in 33.17, while third place went to Gil Roberts (USA) in 33.70.

Okolo Powers Home In Style

American star quarter-miler Courtney Okolo, running in the outside line, blew past her rivals down the home straight to stop the clock at 36.87 seconds.

Okolo, who was a member of the USA 4x400m relay winning squads at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2016 World Indoor Championships, was slightly behind at the 250m mark, but showed her superior 400m strength to storm past the field in the last 50m to break the tape.

Another American Jessica Beard took second in 37.37 with third going to teenager Candace Hill (USA) in 37.42.

Easy Win For Obiri

Hellen Obiri of Kenya broke loose from the field with 200m to go to setup a comfortable victory in the women 3000m.

Obiri took the lead with 400m to go and then sprinted away from her challengers to win in 8:39.08.

World Indoor champion over 1500m, Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands, was second in 8:40.99, with USA’s Shannon Rowbury third in 8:41.94.

The women’s 800 went to USA’s Charlene Lipsey 2:02.01, with Habitam Alemu (ETH) finishing second in 2:02.38 and Great Britain’s Lynsey Sharp (2:02.88) finishing third.

Rio 2016 Olympic and IAAF World Indoor 1500m champion Matthew Centrowitz took first place in the New Balance Men’s Mile with a time of 3:55.78.

The American sprinted away from Kenya’s Vincent Kibet (3:56.09) and Great Britain’s Jake Wightman (3:57.24)

In action in the short sprints, Olympian English Gardner edged out American compatriot Dezerea Bryant to win the women’s 60m dash with a time of 7.17 seconds to 7.19 seconds.

Jamaica’s Schillonie Calvert was third in 7.30.

