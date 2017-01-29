Video: Elaine Thompson Runs 7.04 Over 60m In Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica opened her 2017 campaign on a winning note after securing the women’s 60 metres title at the Queens Grace Invitational meet at the National Stadium in Kingston, Saturday (28).

At the outdoor meet, Thompson posted a time of 7.02 seconds (+1.7m/s) to finish as the fastest performer on the day.

Thompson won both the 100m and 200m titles to collect her first global championship gold medals at the Rio Olympic Games last summer.

The 24-year-old, who owns an Indoor personal best of 7.04 second, achieved at the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Portland, Oregon, last March, was pleased with her time.

She is now looking forward to her race at the Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Feb. 28.

“I didn’t know that I ran that fast and I am extremely pleased,” Thompson, who trains under Stephen Francis at the MVP Track Club said in the Jamaica Gleaner.

“I can’t wait for the Birmingham Indoor meet next month.”

Olympic 100m finallist and 4x100m relay silver medallist Christania Williams finished second to her training partner in a time of 7.05 seconds, with Audra Segree of SprintTech finishing third in 7.27.

The men’s race was won by Julian Forte in 6.55 seconds (+1.3m/s).

Taking second was Kevean Smith in 6.60 and Michael Campbell ran 6.63 for third place.

