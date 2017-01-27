Watch 2017 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix Live

BOSTON, USA — Watch live stream of the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday, January 28, as the 2017 IAAF World Indoor Tour and 2017 USATF Championship Series begin at the Reggie Lewis Center on the campus of Roxbury Community College.

The meet will serve as a season opener for several elite athletes, including nine Team USA medalists from the 2016 Rio Olympic Games with the main action starting at 3:30 p.m.

Live online stream is available using the NBC Sports app, while the television broadcast coverage will begin at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

If you are unable to watch the meet live on Saturday, On-demand coverage of the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix will also be available at USATF.TV +PLUS at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 29.

Among the American athletes listed on the schedule for this weekend are Olympic medallists Matthew Centrowitz, Paul Chelimo, Jeff Henderson, Clayton Murphy, Gil Roberts, English Gardner, Courtney Okolo, Jenny Simpson and Emma Coburn.

Other highlighted Americans in action are Sydney McLaughlin, Shannon Rowbury, Brenda Martinez, Jenn Suhr.

Vincent Kibet of Kenya, Ethiopia’s Hagos Gebrhiwet, Ekaterini Stefanidi of Greece, as well as the Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan, Kenyan Hellen Obiri, and Great Britain’s Lynsey Sharp are among some of the standout global athletes.

Meeting Stream and Time

New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Saturday, Jan. 28, NBCSN @ 4-6 p.m.

2017 IAAF World Indoor Tour Full Schedule

28 Jan – Boston, USA

1 Feb – Dusseldorf, GER

4 Feb – Karlsruhe, GER

10 Feb – Torun, POL

18 Feb – Birmingham, GBR

