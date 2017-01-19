Yohan Blake Says Anything is Possible in 2017

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Yohan Blake says he’s healthy again, following a few setbacks, adding that anything is possible as he looks forward to what is expected to be an exciting year for him on the track.

Blake won the men’s 100m title at the 2011 IAAF World Championships and took double silver medals behind countryman and training partner Usain Bolt at the London Olympic Games in 2012.

However, the Jamaican saw his progression halted because of injuries in recent seasons, which he admits has left him very frustrated.

But after showing signs of his return last season, the 27-year-old says that he’s recovered fully from his injuries and is very happy with his progress so far.

“Training has been going really well. I got over my injuries and is back to my regular body so I am happy,” Yohan Blake said in his interview with Anthony Foster at TrackAlerts.com.

Blake finished fourth in the 100m at the 2016 Olympic Games in Río de Janeiro, last August, but was well below his best in the 200m and failed to make the final.

It was obvious the second fastest man ever over the 200m was not 100 percent healthy, and he said the main focus in 2017 is to stay injury-free.

“My plan is to keep injury-free and do what the coach tells me,” Blake said. “[If] I do that and keep fit, anything is possible.”

He added: “I am more than comfortable (with where I’m at in training). Everyday coach smiles, so I’m happy.”

Yohan Blake owns personal best times of 9.69 seconds for the 100, tied for the No. 2 fastest on the world all-time list, and 19.26 seconds for the 200m, the second-fastest ever over the half-lap.

Only nine-time Olympic champion and double sprint world record holder Usain Bolt has gone quicker in both sprints.

