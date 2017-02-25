2017 Gibson Relays Live Blogging Coverage

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Follow live blogging coverage of the 2017 Gibson Relays from the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday, February 25.

The relay carnival is opened to several different levels of athletes, including professionals, high schools, colleges and the primary age groups.

Some of the top high schools scheduled to take part at the meeting are Calabar, Jamaica College, Kingston College, St. Jago on the boys’ side, while the likes of Edwin Allen, St Jago, Holmwood and Hydel are among the leading girls’ teams.

However, St Elizabeth Technical (STETHS), who won the high school boys 4x400m and 4x800m titles last year, has opted to skip this year’s meet.

It is understood the athletes have not recovered fully from competing at the Western Championships last week and coach Reynaldo Walcott decided to give them some rest.

According to Walcott, his team has a very busy schedule leading up to the 2017 Boys and Girls’ Champs next month and needed to “prioritise.”

“The Gibson McCook Relays is a prestigious meet on the athletics calendar, but after competing at the Western Championships last Saturday our athletes are fatigued and worn out and definitely need some time to recuperate,” Walcott said in the Jamaica Gleaner.

“Both meets are too close. We definitely have to make a decision like this.”

The 2017 Gibson Relays will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET with the heats of the 4x400m relays for high school boys open. This will be followed by the Institution men and the high school girls open in that section.

Action in the heats of the 4x100m relays will begin at 10:15 a.m.

The opening final on the track will be the One Mile Open for men and this gets going at 4:00 p.m.

The title races in the sprint relays get going at 4:20 p.m. ET.

Among the individual titles up for the taking at the 2017 Gibson Relays are the men’s and women’s 100m and 400m open events, as well as the men’s and women’s open long jump and high jump.

Some of the top athletes who have graced the track at the Gibson Relays in previous years are, world record holder Usain Bolt, Asafa Powell, Yohan Blake, Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce, Omar McLeod and Elaine Thompson.

