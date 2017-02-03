Armory Track Invitational team scores and rankings: Day 1

NEW YORK — Team scores and rankings after the first day of action at the 2017 Armory Track Invitational at New Balance Track and Field Center at The Armory.

The 2017 Armory Track Invitational runs from Friday, February 3 to Saturday, February 4.

After five scoring events on the college women’s side, the University of Oklahoma leads with 27 points, four more than Toronto, while Richmond is third with 17 and Ohio State fourth on 16.

On the college men’s side, South Carolina leads the team rankings with 27.5 points after 6 events were scored, with Duke second on 26 points and Toronto and Columbia following with 20 points each.

In the women’s Invitational team rankings, South Carolina is ahead after two scoring events with 21 points, while Ohio State heads the men’s section with 18 points after the game amount of scored results.

Women – College – Team Rankings – 5 Events Scored

==================================================================

1) Oklahoma 27

2) Toronto 23

3) Richmond 17

4) Ohio State 16

5) South Carolina 13

5) Lehigh 13

7) San Jose St. 11

8) Maryland 10

8) Wisconsin 10

8) Tulane 10

11) Delaware 9

12) Connecticut 7

13) Lafayette 6

13) Columbia 6

13) Duke 6

16) Sherbrooke 5

17) W Ontario – Canada 3

18) Brown 2

19) East Stroudsburg 1

Women – Invitational – Team Rankings – 2 Events Scored

==================================================================

1) South Carolina 21

2) Monmouth 13

3) Arizona 11

3) Ohio State 11

5) Columbia 7

6) Connecticut 6

7) Ottawa 4

8) Kingsborough CC 3

9) Oklahoma 2

Men – College – Team Rankings – 6 Events Scored

==================================================================

1) South Carolina 27.50

2) Duke 26

3) Toronto 20

3) Columbia 20

5) Ohio State 19

6) Oklahoma 18

6) Rhode Island18

6) UTSA 18

9) Morgan State

11 10) Hampton 9

11) Wisconsin 8

11) W Ontario – Canada 8

11) Siena 8

14) Cal St. Northridge 7.50

15) Maryland 5

16) Stevens Institute 3

17) Lehigh 2

17) Texas 2

19) Youngstown St. 1

Men – Invitational – Team Rankings – 2 Events Scored

==================================================================

1) Ohio State 18

2) Arizona 14

3) Hampton 11

4) Wisconsin 10

4) Cal St. Los Angeles 10

6) Monroe College 5

7) Morgan State 3

7) Rhode Island 3

9) UTSA 2

10) Essex CC 1

10) St. Thomas Aquinas 1

