Avery Lewis, 11-Y-O Breaks 4th Record At Colgate Women’s Games

NEW YORK — Avery Lewis, a 5th-grader at Friends’ Central School, in Wynnewood, PA became the only athlete to hold four concurrent records when she broke the 55 meters’ record in her Elementary B division at the finals of the 43rd annual Colgate Women’s Games on Saturday.

Avery, who has been called one of the fastest girls in the nation every year since her 7th birthday set two Colgate Women’s Games Records last season as an Elementary A competitor, and moved up one age/grade division this year and quickly set another record at the Colgate Games’ opening meet.

After her latest record-setting performance, she now holds the fastest times in the competition’s 43 years in the Elementary A 55 meters (7.75) and 200 meters (28.09) and the Elementary B 55 meters (7.35)* and 200 meters (25.99).

Meet Director Cheryl Toussaint said, “Avery has continued to dominate the sprints in both divisions. She and a number of our younger athletes are achieving some of the best scores in the nation, which is especially fitting in a year that boasts six Colgate Women’s Games’ standouts who have earned berths on the US Olympic Track and Field team.

To date 26 athletes who have participated and gained experience at the Colgate Women’s Games have become Olympians.

Among the 230 finalists, special awards were presented for outstanding talent:

The “Outstanding Competitor at the Finals” trophy was awarded to Avery Lewis of Friends’ Central School, in Wynnewood, PA

The “Most Improved Competitor” trophy was awarded to Athing Mu of Trenton Central High School in Trenton, NJ

The “Most Promising Newcomer” trophy was awarded to Lauren Princz of Fernwood Avenue Middle School in Egg Harbor Township, NJ

The “Outstanding Competitor at the Preliminaries and Semi Finals” was awarded to Damira Allen of Chester Charter School of the Arts in Chester, PA

Participation in the Colgate Women’s Games is completely free. Girls and young women compete within their own age/grade divisions for ribbons, medals and points.

Events include 55 meters, 55-meter hurdles, 200 meters, 400 Meters, 800 meters, 1500 meters, high jump and shot put. Top point scorers advance to the Finals where they compete for trophies and educational grants-in-aid from Colgate-Palmolive Company.

The 44th annual Colgate Women’s Games will resume next season with four preliminary meets and semi-finals at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, and finals at the New Balance Track and Field Center at The Armory NYC. Hopeful young track stars, parents and coaches can find information about the program atwww.colgategames.com, and a complete schedule by November, 2017.

