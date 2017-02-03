London 2017 World Championships Entry Standards

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has published the full qualification system and entry standards for the 2017 World Championships in London, later this summer.

The 2017 World Championships in London, will run from August 4-13, 2017.

According to the release, the IAAF is hoping to reach a field of 56 athletes for both the 100m and 200m, while the targeted number of athletes for 400m and 800m is set to 48.

On the men’s side, the qualifying standards for the 100m, 200m and 400m events are set (in seconds) at 10.12, 20.44 and 45.50.

For the women, the marks for those events are 11.26, 23.10 and 52.10.

Top 16 teams in the 4x100m and 4x400m, including the Top 8 from the IAAF World Relays in April, will earn places in those events.

Meanwhile, for the 10,000m, Marathon, Race Walks events, “entries will be administered by entry standard only.”

The Qualification Period

For the 10,000m, Marathon, Race Walks, Relays and Combined Events: from 1 January 2016 to midnight Sunday, 23 July 2017 (regardless of the time zone)

For all other events: from 1 October 2016 to midnight Sunday, 23 July 2017 (regardless of the time zone)

IMPORTANT BULLETIN NOTES

Performances which are wind assisted or for which a wind reading is not available shall not be accepted.

Hand-timed performances in 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 110m/100m Hurdles, 400m Hurdles and 4x100m relay shall not be accepted.

Indoor performances shall be accepted.

For the running events of 200m and longer, performances achieved on oversized tracks shall not be accepted.

ENTRY STANDARDS Men Event* Women 10.12 100m 11.26 20.44 200m 23.10 45.50 400m 52.10 1:45.90 800m 2:01.00 3:36.00 (3:53.40) 1500m (Mile) 4:07.50 (4:26.70) 13:22.60 5000m 15:22.00 27:45.00 10,000m 32:15.00 2:19:00 Marathon 2:45:00 8:32.00 3000m SC 9:42.00 13.48 110m H / 100m H 12.98 49:35 400m H 56.10 2.30 High Jump 1.94 5.70 Pole Vault 4.55 8.15 Long Jump 6.75 16.80 Triple Jump 14.10 20.50 Shot Put 17.75 65.00 Discus Throw 61.20 76.00 Hammer Throw 71.00 83.00 Javelin Throw 61.40 Heptathlon 6200 8100 Decathlon 1:24:00 20km Race Walk 1:36:00 4:06:00 50km Race Walk 4:06:00 Top 8 at IWR + 8 from Top Lists 4x100m Top 8 at IWR + 8 from Top Lists Top 8 at IWR + 8 from Top Lists 4x400m Top 8 at IWR + 8 from Top Lists

