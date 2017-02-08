Nitro Athletics series 2nd round live stream: Feb. 8

MELBOURNE, Australia — The second round of the inaugural Nitro Athletics series is set for Melbourne on Thursday, February 9, and Usain Bolt and his All-Stars will be aiming to secure back-to-back wins in the series.

Round two of the Nitro Athletics series will begin at 7:00 pm in Melbourne (3:00 am EST). Among the events to be contested are the mixed 4x400m relay and the 3-minute distance challenge, which was one of the exciting events on the opening night. Channel Seven in Australia will stream the event live online, while for USA viewers, Live streaming on FloTrack (paid).

Bolt All-Stars edged Team Australia on the opening night at Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne on Saturday and the home side is determined to do all it can to come out on top in round two.

Team Australia co-captain Genevieve LaCaz is also reaching out to the public to come out and support the home team in the remaining two nights of the Nitro Athletics Series.

“The crowd was amazing – we really felt their support,” said LaCaz about the opening night of action over the weekend.

“Get down to Lakeside Stadium on Thursday, we want to knock off Bolt’s team and the home crowd support is invaluable.”

World record holder Usain Bolt ran as a member of the mixed 4x100m relay team, along with countryman Asafa Powell and Americans Jenna Prandini and Jeneba Tarmoh on the opening night.

“It was a lot of fun,” Bolt said after his relay win. “I was excited to run.”

The eight-time Olympic champion, however, is still to decide on which event he will compete in during the second round.

“Next week we might change it up just for the fun of it,” Bolt recalled after Saturday’s race.

“I really enjoyed it, even the elimination mile race for me was just spectacular.

“For me, this is what I expected and over time we’ll figure out ways to make it better but it’s started off good and we’ll be looking forward to the weekend even better.”

Nitro Athletics series Round 1 Scores

Team Points

Bolt All-Stars 1080

Australia 1050

China 845

Japan 810

New Zealand 795

England 795

