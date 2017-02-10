Olympians Headline NYRR Millrose Games Press Conference

New York, NY – On Friday, February 10, a press conference featuring seven of the world’s premier track & field athletes – who will be competing in the 110th NYRR Millrose Games – will take place at 10 a.m. at the new NYRR RUNCENTER in midtown Manhattan.

WHO: Athletes scheduled to attend press conference include: Matthew Centrowitz, 2016 Olympic Gold Medal in 1500m; Shannon Rowbury, American Record Holder in 1500m; Katerina Stefanidi, 2016 Olympic Gold Medal in pole vault; Sandi Morris, 2016 Olympic Silver medal in pole vault; Natasha Hastings 2016 Olympic Gold Medal in 4×400; Omar McLeod, 2016 Gold Medal in 110 hurdles; and Dalilah Muhammad, who in 2016 became the first U.S. woman to win the Olympic gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles.

WHEN: Friday, February 10, 2017, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

WHERE: NYRR RUNCENTER located at 320 West 57th Street, between 8th and 9thavenues.

Please RSVP to Nick Nicholas at nick@nicholaslence.com if attending the press conference.

AFTERWARD: Beginning at 11:30 a.m. athletes competing in the Men’s and Women’s NYRR Wanamaker Mile (names subject to change) will be available for interviews at the NYRR RUNCENTER, including:

MEN: Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Clayton Murphy, Olympian Robby Andrews, 2016 New Balance 5th Avenue Mile winner Eric Jenkins, high school mile indoor record holder Drew Hunter;

WOMEN: 2016 NCAA indoor mile champion Kaela Edwards, 2016 New Balance 5th Avenue Mile third-place finisher Heather Kampf, Olympian Brenda Martinez, Olympian and 2016 New Balance Games Mile runner-up Kate Grace, 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials 1500m fourth-place finisher Amanda Eccleston.

The NYRR Millrose Games – features track and field’s most prolific male and female stars as well as collegiate, high school, club and youth competitors – is scheduled for Saturday, February 11 from noon-6 p.m. with a live national television window on NBC from 4-6 p.m. at The Armory. Click HERE for the professional/elite fields.

Go to NYRRMillroseGames.org to learn more about the NYRR Millrose Games and to purchase tickets to the February 11th meet scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. Follow The Armory on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @armorynyc or go to ArmoryTrack.com or Armory.NYC.

Live streaming of the meet will be on USATF.tv from 11:45 am – 4:00 pm ET and NBC from 4:00 – 6:00 pm ET.

Comments