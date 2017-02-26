Selected Results From The 2017 Gibson Relays
KINGSTON — Selected results from the 2017 Gibson Relays, which took place at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday, Feb. 25.
See selected results from boys and girls races, in addition to the clubs and institutions events.
Boys 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 1
================================================================
Finals
1 Kingston College 39.90
2 Excelsior High 40.28
3 Jamaica College 40.54
4 St. Catherine High 41.59
5 Papine High 41.94
6 Dinthill Technical High 42.17
— Wolmer’s High School for Boys FS
— Camperdown High DQ RULE: 170.7
Boys 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 2
===============================================================
Finals
1 Kingston College 41.15
2 Jamaica College 41.17
3 Excelsior High 41.63
4 Wolmer’s High School for Boys 41.87
5 St. Jago High 42.01
6 Herbert Morrison Technical 42.59
7 Rusea’s High 42.67
8 Bridgeport High 43.08
Boys 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 3
===============================================================
Finals
1 Kingston College 43.35
2 St. Jago High 44.08
3 Jamaica College 44.18
4 Calabar High 44.45
5 Excelsior High 44.74
6 Wolmer’s High School for Boys 46.04
7 Munro College 46.36
8 Manchester High 47.13
Boys 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 4
================================================================
Finals
1 Kingston College 44.41
2 Calabar High 44.98
3 Jamaica College 47.65
4 Mona High 53.35
— Camperdown High DQ RULE:
— Cornwall College DQ RULE: 170.7
Men 4×100 Meter Relay CLUBS
===============================================================
Finals
1 Racers Track Club 38.59
2 Sprint Tec 38.88
3 Akan Track Club 39.08
4 G.C. Foster College 39.09
5 University OF Technology 39.53
6 G C Striders 40.15
7 University of the West Indies 40.16
8 Mico Teachers College 40.41
Women 4×100 Meter Relay CLUBS
===============================================================
Finals
1 Sprint Tec 43.20
2 G.C. Foster College 44.34
3 University OF Technology 44.92
4 Mico Teachers College 45.43
Girls 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 1
===============================================================
Finals
1 Edwin Allen High 44.56
2 Hydel High 44.86
3 St. Jago High 45.34
4 Holmwood Technical High 45.54
5 Wolmer’s High School for Girls 46.18
6 The Queens School 47.99
7 Camperdown High 48.40
Girls 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 2
===============================================================
Finals
1 Holmwood Technical High 45.57
2 Vere Technical High 45.60
3 St. Jago High 46.20
4 Edwin Allen High 46.46
5 Manchester High 46.96
6 Immaculate Conception High 47.06
7 St. Andrew High for Girls 47.84
Girls 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 3
===============================================================
Finals
1 Edwin Allen High 44.91
2 Holmwood Technical High 45.62
3 Excelsior High 46.17
4 St. Jago High 46.62
5 Manchester High 47.87
6 The Queens School 48.02
7 Immaculate Conception High 48.73
Girls 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 4
===============================================================
Finals
1 Hydel High 47.23
2 St. Jago High 47.68
3 Excelsior High 48.37
4 Holmwood Technical High 49.06
5 Immaculate Conception High 49.11
6 Camperdown High 49.68
7 Mount Alvernia High 50.12
— Edwin Allen High DNF
Men 1600 Sprint Medley CLUBS
=================================================================
Finals
1 G.C. Foster College 3:22.33 2
2 University OF Technology 3:24.97 2
3 University of the West Indies 3:27.64 2
4 Mico Teachers College 3:29.35 2
5 Exed Community College 3:37.24 1
6 Knox Community College 3:37.48 2
7 Church Teachers’ College 3:37.54 1
8 Caribbean Maritime Institute 3:38.59 1
9 Mobay Comets 3:43.73 1
10 Police Track Club 3:53.52 1
11 Moneague Sports Club 4:07.78 1
Boys 4×800 Meter Relay HS OPEN
================================================================
Finals
1 St. Jago High 7:32.76
2 Calabar High 7:48.86
3 Wolmer’s High School for Boys 7:59.37
4 Spaldings High 8:01.27
5 Kingston College 8:03.27
6 Bellefield High 8:09.36
7 Excelsior High 8:10.36
8 Edwin Allen High 8:10.68
9 Munro College 8:16.77
10 Rhodes Hall High 8:18.16
11 Claude McKay High 8:46.16
12 Mavis Bank High 8:46.79
13 Charlemont High 9:04.82
14 Tacius Golding High 9:07.66
15 Robert Lightbourne High 9:20.39
16 Campion College 9:28.00
— Jamaica College DQ RULE: 163.2
Girls 4×800 Meter Relay OPEN
===============================================================
Finals
1 Edwin Allen High 8:47.71
2 Holmwood Technical High 8:49.71
3 Hydel High 8:54.12
4 Vere Technical High 9:13.38
5 Spaldings High 9:29.31
6 St. Jago High 9:47.82
Girls 4×200 Meter Relay OPEN
===============================================================
Finals
1 Hydel High 1:33.82
2 Holmwood Technical High 1:35.44
3 Edwin Allen High 1:35.98
4 Excelsior High 1:37.78
5 St. Jago High 1:38.99
6 Wolmer’s High School for Girls 1:40.46
7 The Queens School 1:42.49
Boys 4×200 Meter Relay CLASS 1
===============================================================
Finals
1 Excelsior High 1:26.10
2 St. Catherine High 1:27.48
3 Herbert Morrison Technical 1:27.55
4 St. Jago High 1:27.57
5 Dinthill Technical High 1:28.22
6 Calabar High 1:28.34
7 Manchester High 1:28.87
8 Rhodes Hall High 1:29.47
Boys 4×200 Meter Relay CLASS 2
===============================================================
Finals
1 St. Jago High 1:28.47
2 Wolmer’s High School for Boys 1:28.52
3 Jamaica College 1:28.83
4 Bridgeport High 1:30.14
5 Rusea’s High 1:30.53
6 Herbert Morrison Technical 1:30.59
7 Petersfield High 1:30.81
8 Excelsior High 1:32.34
Boys 4×200 Meter Relay CLASS 3
===============================================================
Finals
1 Excelsior High 1:33.87
2 Kingston College 1:33.95
3 Wolmer’s High School for Boys 1:35.68
4 Munro College 1:36.55
5 Jamaica College 1:36.59
6 Manchester High 1:37.48
7 Camperdown High 1:38.41
Boys 4×200 Meter Relay CLASS 4
===============================================================
Finals
1 Kingston College 1:36.33
2 Cornwall College 1:39.37
3 Calabar High 1:40.53
4 Wolmer’s High School for Boys 1:42.12
5 Excelsior High 1:46.78
6 St. George’s College 1:47.87
7 Campion College 1:50.38
Women 4×400 Meter Relay CLUBS
===============================================================
Finals
1 Sprint Tec 3:30.87
2 Mico Teachers College 3:36.94
3 University OF Technology 3:38.91
4 University of the West Indies 3:39.26
5 G.C. Foster College 3:46.54
6 Church Teachers’ College 4:08.47
Men 4×400 Meter Relay CLUBS
===============================================================
Finals
1 Akan Track Club 3:06.22
2 G C Striders 3:06.71
3 Mico Teachers College 3:07.32
4 Sprint Tec 3:07.82
5 University of the West Indies 3:08.32
6 G.C. Foster College 3:06.71
7 Uwi Pelicans Track Club 3:20.14
Girls 4×400 Meter Relay HS OPEN
===============================================================
Finals
1 Holmwood Technical High 3:39.25
2 Vere Technical High 3:40.29
3 Edwin Allen High 3:44.11
4 St. Jago High 3:47.12
5 The Queens School 3:50.80
6 Spaldings High 3:50.87
7 Hydel High 3:51.22
8 Petersfield High 3:56.50
Boys 4×400 Meter Relay HS OPEN
===============================================================
Finals
1 Kingston College 3:12.01
2 St. Jago High 3:12.03
3 Edwin Allen High 3:13.14
4 Petersfield High 3:13.59
5 Jamaica College 3:13.87
6 Calabar High 3:17.07
7 Garvey Maceo High 3:22.07
8 Rusea’s High 3:24.16