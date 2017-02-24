Stream All NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Follow live stream, updates and results from all the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field conference championships this weekend.

The main highlight is predicted to come from Nashville, Tennesse, where a host of nationally ranked teams are set to battle for the 2017 Southeastern Conference (SEC) Indoor Championships from February 24-25.

U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National (USTFCCCA) No. 1 ranked program Florida leads the way on the men’s side, while the nation’s No. 2 rated Arkansas leads the hunt for the women’s team title.

Seven of this weekend’s programs are ranked in the men’s category, with four of them taking up places in the Top 5.

Following Florida is the second-ranked Arkansas, while Georgia is No. 4, Texas A&M is No. 5, LSU at No. 8, Alabama at No. 9 and Tennessee listed at 12th.

Florida men are seeking to win a second title in three years.

“Any time you go into a championship situation, it’s big for the University of Florida because that’s who we are,” Gators head coach Mike Holloway said. “That’s what we live for around here.”

Arkansas is the defending SEC Indoor men’s champion and the Razorbacks are aiming for their 22nd SEC indoor title.

In the women’s section, Arkansas leads eight programs ranked nationally in the top 15.

Joining them in the race for the league crown will be No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 LSU, No. 6 Kentucky, No. 9 Alabama, No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 11 Florida and No. 13 Ole Miss.

Meanwhile, in other NCAA Indoor Championships this weekend, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are aiming to repeat as champions of the Big 12 in Ames, Iowa.

OSU won the men’s title last season by a nail-biting 1.5-point difference over Texas and it is expected to go down to the wires again this term.

Texas won the women’s crown last season and will be aiming for a fourth successive.

Entering the championships weekend, No. 6 Kansas leads the way on the men side in the latest national ranking, with Texas next at No. 14, Texas Tech at No. 16 and Oklahoma State at No. 20.

Baylor is the highest nationally ranked Big 12 women’s team this season indoors at No. 7 and it is followed by Texas at No. 8 and Kansas State at No. 12.

Elsewhere, Oregon women and men lead the battle for the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Indoor Championships.

The Ducks are ranked No. 1 nationally on the women’s side, while the men are checked in at No. 3.

Big 12 Indoor Championships (Ames, Iowa) FloTrack PRO Live Stream

Midwest Conference Indoor Championships (Jacksonville, Ill.) Watch Live Stream

Big Sky Indoor Championships (Pocatello, Idaho) Eversport.tv Live Stream

ACC Indoor Championships (South Bend, Ind.) ACC Network Extra Live Stram

Mountain West Indoor Championships (Albuquerque, N.M.) Mountain West Network

Big Ten Indoor Championships (Geneva, Ohio) Big Ten Network 2Go

SEC Indoor Championships (Nashville, Tenn.) SEC Network+

MPSF Championships (Seattle, Wash.) FloTrack PRO Live Stream

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Missouri Valley Indoor Championships (Cedar Falls, Iowa) ESPN3

