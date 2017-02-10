Usain Bolt To Race Over 150m At Nitro Athletics Series Finale

MELBOURNE, Australia — Usain Bolt put pressure on himself to run the 150m on Saturday night in the final of the Coles Nitro Athletics Melbourne series at Lakeside Stadium after drawing the event as the Bolt All-Stars’ power play for the grand finale.

Channel of Sevens in Australia will stream the event live online, while for USA viewers, Live streaming on FloTrack (paid).

The stage is well and truly set for the series’ first winner to be crowned with IAAF president Sebastian Coe and Victorian Sports Minister John Eren in attendance at the pre-final preview function.

Although the Bolt All-Stars have finished the night on top of the ladder on both occasions taking maximum points into the final, Team Australia has been a close second on each occasion.

Excited would only begin to describe Bolt’s reaction when he drew the 150m power play at a media call at Crown’s Metropol Skybar, an event he had already sounded out as a likely option to make sure of an All-Stars result.

“I’ve been talking about doubling up, I’m not fully sure yet but I think I might be doing the 150m,” Bolt said.

“I mean just for the fun of it, I’ve had a few good runs and I am feeling good – I need to double up because I’ve noticed at the start of every night we’re so far down the table and last night we got lucky.”

Bolt and his All-Stars just got over the line to win round two ahead of Team Australia following controversy after the final relay event on Thursday night in front of another strong crowd.

The world’s fastest man was obviously annoyed following an initial ruling on the disqualification of Australia in the mixed 4x100m relay that seemed to cost his side the win on Thursday night.

Once the correct decision was made to give the local team -10 points for the final event of the evening the Bolt All-Stars were announced as the victors.

Double ladder points on offer in the final and a sell-out crowd will take Coles Nitro Athletics Melbourne to another level and Bolt is prepared to do everything possible to win the trophy.

Comments