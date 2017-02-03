Watch Armory Track Invitational Live Stream

The 2017 Armory Track Invitational will be broadcast live from The New Balance Track & Field Center at The Armory in New York City on Friday & Saturday, February 3-4.

The broadcast will be available on USATF.TV & ArmoryTrack.com and will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription. Sign up here for RunnerSpace +PLUS. Also follow the 2017 Armory Track Invitational Live Results!

The high performance portion of the event will be broadcast on tape delay on NBCSN between 4:30pm – 6:30pm on Saturday, February 4. Check your local cable listings for NBSCN. It will not be available to view live here.

Schedule (Subject to change)

Time Day Network 12:00pm ET Friday USATF.TV 8:45am ET – 1:00pm ET Saturday USATF.TV 1:00pm ET – 3:00pm ET NBC Sports Online 3:00pm ET – 4:30pm ET USATF.TV 4:30pm ET – 6:30pm ET NBCSN (check local listings) & NBCSN Simulstream



Viewing/USATF.TV +PLUS Subscription Tips:

The broadcast will be focused on events taking place on the oval. Races on the infield will be shown when possible but will not take priority over oval events. Select field events may also be shown. On demand videos will be available on ArmoryTrack.com.

-If your stream is blurry or bad quality, use the quality toggle in the bottom right corner of the player to move up your quality.

-If your stream is skipping, use the quality toggle in the bottom right corner of the player to move down your streaming quality to better match your internet speed.

-If a straight away/infield race is happening during an oval race, we will showcase the oval race. The straight away races will be recorded and posted ASAP for on-demand viewing in the folders to the left.

-If you are only signing up for a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription for this event and never intend on watching another event in the current or future RunnerSpace +PLUS, live or on-demand inventory, then make sure to go back to plus.runnerspace.com after you sign-up and cancel your monthly subscription. This will prevent future recurring charges, but still allow you to view all of RunnerSpace +PLUS for the next month, just like you would on similar monthly subscription services like Netflix.

-All other RunnerSpace +PLUS FAQs can be found here.

