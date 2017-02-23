WATCH LIVE: 2017 SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships

The two-day championships will be hosted at Vanderbilt’s Multipurpose Facility and it is the first time the Commodores are hosting a SEC Track & Field Championship since the 2005 Outdoor meeting.

Action on Friday begins at 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET) with the Men’s Heptathlon, while the Women’s Pentathlon gets going at 10:15 a.m.

Live stream is available from 4:25 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Friday, while the action on Saturday will start streaming at 1:55 p.m. and concludes at 6:45 p.m.

This year’s event will see no fewer than 15 athletes who represented their respective countries at last summer’s Rio Olympic Games in Brazil.

Among them is Tennessee star sprinter Christian Coleman, who represented the United States in Rio and Kendell Williams of Georgia, who competed in the women’s heptathlon at the Olympic Games.

Coleman heads into this weekend’s SEC Track & Field Championships in blistering form, as he leads the NCAA in the 200-meter dash with a 2017 world-leading time of 20.46 seconds and shares the nation’s fastest 60m time with Georgia sophomore Kendal Williams – both sizzling to a time of 6.51 seconds.

Williams and Coleman are on course to break the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility record in the 60m, which was set earlier this season by the latter, at 6.54.

Another Olympian to watch in the men’s sprint is LSU star Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, who represented Great Britain over the 200m event in Rio.

At the SEC Track & Field Championships, Mitchell-Blake is expected to be one of the challengers for the men’s 200m title. He has already posted a time of 20.49 this season, which is the second fastest in the league.

Meanwhile, on the women’s side, Georgia multi-athlete Kendell Williams will go in search of her third SEC pentathlon title.

Williams is also a three-time NCAA indoor champion in the Pentathlon and holds the collegiate record in the event.

The championships will also see several of the USTFCCA National topped ranked teams involved.

On the men’s side, No. 1 Florida, No. 2 Arkansas, No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 8 LSU, No. 9 Alabama and No. 12 Tennessee will all be hunting the team crown.

Leading the race for the women’s team title are: No. 2 Arkansas, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 LSU, No. 6 Kentucky, No. 9 Alabama, No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 11 Florida and No. 13 Ole Miss.

