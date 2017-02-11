Watch Live Stream: 110th NYRR Millrose Games USATF.tv

NEW YORK — The 110th NYRR Millrose Games will feature 55 Olympians, 11 Olympic gold medalists and seven additional Olympic medalists competing on Saturday, February 11 at The Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center.

The NYRR Millrose Games – features track and field’s most prolific male and female stars as well as collegiate, high school, club and youth competitors – is scheduled for Saturday, February 11 from noon-6 p.m. with a live national television window on NBC from 4-6 p.m. at The Armory and streamed live on USATF.tv from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST. Visit NYRR Millrose Games For Live Results.

Ray Flynn, 2016 USA Track Field’s Meet Director of the Year, anticipates plenty of story lines from the 110th NYRR Millrose Games edition. Flynn is overseeing his sixth NYRR Millrose Games as Meet Director and has come up with his “Top 10 to Watch” list from the day’s schedule of events from noon-6 p.m.:

1. Can Matthew Centrowitz, 2016 Olympic 1500m Champion, win the NYRR Millrose Games’ Paavo Nurmi Two Miles against a star studded field, running twice the distance?

2. Who will win the 2016 Olympic Games Pole Vault Final rematch: gold medalist Katerina Stefanidifrom Greece or Team USA’s Olympic silver medalist Sandi Morris in the John Catsimatidis Pole Vault.

3. Can DJ Principe become the 3rd high school boy to break 4 minutes for the mile, running in the Invitational mile (the previous two Alan Webb and Drew Hunter did at the Armory)

4. Can anyone beat Olympic Champion Tianna Bartoletta in the Women’s 60m?

5. Will Xie Zhenye from China score a major victory in the Men’s 60m? It would be a first Chinese victory at the NYRR Millrose Games.

6. Sydney McLaughlin, the high school Olympian, races Olympic champion Shaunae Miller, who famously dove across the line in Rio, and 2016 4x400m relay gold medalist Natasha Hastings. Does Sydney break the 300m National High School record?

7. There will be a first time Men’s NYRR Wanamaker Mile winner. Will it be Robby Andrews, Clayton Murphy or Leo Manzano?

8. Can Shannon Rowbury finally break the Women’s American Record in the NYRR Wanamaker Mile?

9. Can New York’s own 2016 Olympic Champion Dalilah Muhammed hold off Rio relay gold medalist and Boston Champion Courtney Okolo in the 500m?

10. Will 2016 Olympic Games high jump champion Derek Drouin jump above 7 feet 6 inches to win?

