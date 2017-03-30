Boys and Girls Champs 2017 Listen To Live Stream: Day 3 Free

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica High School Boys and Girls Champs 2017 heats up on Day 3 from the National Stadium in Kingston and Hitz 92fm will have stream all the action live on Thursday.

Live video streaming will be at 1spotmedia, while live blogging updates and live results are also available. Live streaming coverage of today’s schedule gets underway at 8:15 am local time (9:15 am EST). Champs 2017 is live on www.1spotmedia.com, which is a paid platform. Live Results and Team Score Updates. | Listen To Live Stream

Competition on Thursday morning gets going at 8:15 local time (9:15 EST) with the continuation of the boys’ Decathlon open, while action in the field events will start at 8:30 with the preliminary of the class 4 high jump, class 2 discus and class 1 long jump for girls.

Eight finals will be contested on Thursday’s Day 3 of competition — the girls’ class 3 high jump, class 4 and class 2 long jump, as well as the steeplechase open.

The Class 1 discus, class 2 shot put, class 3 high jump and steeplechase open are the boys’ finals.

Day 3 will also see the first rounds of the 100m and 200m semifinals for all classes are also listed on the schedule for Thursday.

The 800m semifinals and the heats of the open 4x400m relays will also take place on Day 3.

BOYS AND GIRLS CHAMPS 2017

THURSDAY, DAY 3 SCHEDULE

8:15 am 110 metres HURDLES DEC. OPEN BOYS EV.# 6

8:30 am HIGH JUMP CLASS 4 GIRLS PRELIMS

8:30 DISCUS THROW CLASS 2 GIRLS PRELIMS

8:30 LONG JUMP CLASS 1 GIRLS PRELIMS

8:40 SHOT PUT CLASS 2 BOYS PRELIMS

8:50 400 metres Hurdles OPEN GIRLS PRELIMS

9:10 400 metres Hurdles CLASS 2 BOYS PRELIMS

9:30 400 metres Hurdles CLASS 1 BOYS PRELIMS

10:00 DISCUS THROW DEC. OPEN BOYS EV# 7

10:00 100 METRES CLASS 4 GIRLS PRELIMS

10:35 100 METRES CLASS 3 GIRLS PRELIMS

10:50 LONG JUMP CLASS 3 BOYS PRELIMS

10:50 HIGH JUMP CLASS 3 GIRLS FINAL

11:10 100 METRES CLASS 2 GIRLS PRELIMS

11:40 100 METRES CLASS 1 GIRLS PRELIMS

12:00 PM JAVELIN THROW OPEN GIRLS PRELIMS

2:00 pm MEDAL PRESENTATION

Long jump classes 1&2 boys—shot put class 2 girls

Steeplechase boys & girls –discus throw class 1 girls

2:00 TRIPLE JUMP CLASS I BOYS PRELIMS

2:05 pm HIGH JUMP CLASS 2 BOYS PRELIMS

2:10 POLE VAULT DEC. OPEN BOYS EV.# 8

2:15 100 METRES CLASS 3 BOYS PRELIMS

2:45 100 METRES CLASS 2 BOYS PRELIMS

3:15 DISCUS THROW CLASS 1 BOYS FINAL

3:25 L0NG JUMP CLASS 4 GIRLS FINAL

3:15 100 METRES CLASS 1 BOYS PRELIMS

3:45 800 METRES CLASS 3 GIRLS SEMI-FINAL

3:55 800 METRES CLASS 3 BOYS SEMI-FINAL

4:10 MEDAL PRESENTATION

4:20 800 METRES CLASS 2 GIRLS SEMI-FINAL

4:30 800 METRES CLASS 2 BOYS SEMI-FINAL

4:45 800 METRES CLASS 1 GIRLS SEMI-FINAL

4:55 800 METRES CLASS 1 BOYS SEMI-FINAL

5:00 SHOT PUT THROW CLASS 2 BOYS FINAL

5:10 HIGH JUMP CLASS 3 BOYS FINAL

5:15 1600 metres MEDLEY RELAY OPEN GIRLS PRELIMS

5:45 1600 metres MEDLEY RELAY OPEN BOYS PRELIMS

5:50 LONG JUMP CLASS 2 GIRLS FINAL

5:55 JAVELIN THROW DEC. OPEN BOYS EV#. 9

6:00 MEDAL PRESENTATION

High jump class 3 girls

6:25 200 METRES CLASS 4 GIRLS SEMI-FINAL

6:35 200 METRES CLASS 3 GIRLS SEMEI-FINAL

6:45 200 METRES CLASS 3 BOYS SEMI-FINAL

6:55 200 METRES CLASS 2 GIRLS SEMI-FINAL

7:05 MEDAL PRESENTATION

Long jump class 4 girls—shot put class 2 boys

High jump class 3 boys—discus class 1 boys

7:20 200 METRES CLASS 2 BOYS SEMI-FINAL

7:35 200 METRES CLASS 1 GIRLS SEMI-FINAL

7:50 200 METRES CLASS 1 BOYS SEMI-FINAL

8:10 4 X 400 metres RELAY OPEN GIRLS PRELIMS

8:35 4 X 400 metres RELAY OPEN BOYS PRELIMS

8:55 1500 METRES DEC. OPEN BOYS EV.# 10

9:20 2000 metres STEEPLE CHASE OPEN GIRLS FINAL

9:35 2000 metres STEEPLE CHASE OPEN BOYS FINAL

