Boys and Girls Champs 2017 Live Stream, Team Scores: Day 4

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Team scores, live results, schedule and live streaming coverage on Day 4 at the Jamaica High School Boys and Girls Champs 2017 from the National Stadium in Kingston, on Friday (31).

Friday’s competition begins at 8:30 am local time, 9:30 am ET, while there will be no fewer than 24 finals on Day 4.

Two of the highlighted events on the fourth day at Champs 2017 are the class 1 boys’ 100m and class 3 girls’ equivalent.

After seven finals at Champs 2017, Kingston College (KC) lead the boys’ standings with 74 points, 38 points more than defending champions Calabar, who are on 36pts.

Jamaica College (JC) is third with 32pts, while Petersfield (31) and St Jago (27) rounded out the Top 5 on the boys’ side.

Edwin Allen lead on the girls’ side, with the defending champion closing out Day 3 on 40 points.

Hydel (33) are second, Excelsior (30) sit third, while St Jago (27) and Holmwood (26) completed the Top 5.

BOYS AND GIRLS CHAMPS 2017

FRIDAY, DAY 4 SCHEDULE

8:30 AM Boys’ 14 15 Triple Jump CLASS 2 BOYS Prelims

8:30 AM Heptathlon: Girls’ 13 19 100 M Hurdles Finals

8:35 AM Girls’ 13 19 Javelin Throw OPEN Finals

8:35 AM Boys’ 16 19 Shot Put CLASS 1 BOYS Prelims

8:40 AM Boys’ 16 19 High Jump CLASS 1 BOYS Prelims

8:45 AM Girls’ 10 12 70 Metre Hurdles CLASS 4 Semis

9:10 AM Girls’ 13 14 80 Metre Hurdles CLASS 3 Semis

9:15 AM Girls’ 15 16 100 Metre Hurdles CLASS 2 Semis

9:25 AM Girls’ 17 18 100 Metre Hurdles CLASS 1 Semis

9:35 AM Boys’ 10 13 100M Hurdles CLASS 3 BOYS Semis

9:55 AM Boys’ 14 15 110M Hurdles CLASS 2 BOYS Semis

10:15 AM Boys’ 16 19 110 M Hurdles CLASS 1 BOYS Semis

10:30 AM Girls’ 13 14 Long Jump CLASS 3 Prelims

11:00 AM Heptathlon: Girls’ 13 19 High Jump Finals

1:05 PM Girls’ 15 16 Discus Throw CLASS 2 Finals

1:10 PM Boys’ 10 13 Long Jump CLASS 3 BOYS Finals

1:15 PM MEDAL PRESENTATION

Pole vault boys, Long jump class 4 boys, Decathlon boys, Javelin Girls Steeplechase girls and boys

1:35 PM Girls’ 13 14 400 Metre Dash CLASS 3 Semis

1:40 PM Girls’ 10 12 High Jump CLASS 4 Finals

1:45 PM Boys’ 10 13 400M Dash CLASS 3 BOYS Semis

1:55 PM Girls’ 15 16 400 Metre Dash CLASS 2 Semis

2:05 PM Boys’ 14 15 400M Dash CLASS 2 BOYS Semis

2:15 PM Girls’ 17 18 400 Metre Dash CLASS 1 Semis

2:25 PM Boys’ 16 19 400 M Dash CLASS 1 BOYS Semis

2:40 PM Girls’ 10 12 100 Metre Dash CLASS 4 Semis

3:00 PM Girls’ 13 14 100 Metre Dash CLASS 3 Semis

3:05 PM Girls’ 13 14 Discus Throw CLASS 3 Finals

3:10 PM Boys’ 10 13 100 M Dash CLASS 3 BOYS Semis

3:15 PM Girls’ 13 19 Triple Jump OPEN Finals

3:20 PM Girls’ 15 16 100 Metre Dash CLASS 2 Semis

3:30 PM Boys’ 14 15 100 M Dash CLASS 2 BOYS Semis

3:45 PM Girls’ 17 18 100 Metre Dash CLASS 1 Semis

4:00 PM Boys’ 16 19 100 M Dash CLASS 1 BOYS Semis

4:30 PM MEDAL PRESENTATION

High jump class 4 girls, discus class 2 girls Long jump class 3 boys

5:00PM – 6:00PM OPENING CEREMONY

HONOUREES CEREMONY

6:10 PM Boys’ 14 19 Pole Vault OPEN Finals

6:10 PM Boys’ 14 15 Discus Throw CLASS 2 BOYS Prelims

6:15 PM Girls’ 17 18 High Jump CLASS 1 Finals

6:20 PM Boys’ 16 19 Triple Jump CLASS 1 BOYS Finals

6:20 PM Heptathlon: #3 Girls 13 19 Shot Put Finals

6:25 PM Girls’ 13 14 1500 Metre Run CLASS 3 Finals

6:30 PM Boys’ 10 13 1500 M Run CLASS 3 BOYS Finals

6:35 PM Girls’ 15 16 1500 Metre Run CLASS 2 Finals

6:45 PM Boys’ 14 15 1500 M Run CLASS 2 BOYS Finals

6:50 PM Girls’ 17 18 1500 Metre Run CLASS 1 Finals

7:00 PM Boys’ 16 19 1500 M Run CLASS 1 BOYS Finals

7:10 PM MEDAL PRESENTATION

Discus class 3 girls, Triple Jump class 2 boys 1500 metres girls’ classes 3&2 1500 metres boys’ classes 3&2

7:20 PM Girls’ 13 19 400 Metre Hurdles OPEN Finals

7:30 PM Boys’ 14 15 400 M Hurdles CLASS 2 BOYS Finals

7:35 PM Boys’ 16 19 400 M Hurdles CLASS 1 BOYS Finals

7:40 PM MEDAL PRESENTATION

1500 metres class 1 girls and boys

7:45 PM Girls’ 10 12 100 Metre Dash CLASS 4 Finals

7:50 PM Girls’ 13 14 100 Metre Dash CLASS 3 Finals

7:55 PM Boys’ 10 13 100 M Dash CLASS 3 BOYS Finals

8:05 PM Girls’ 15 16 100 Metre Dash CLASS 2 Finals

8:10 PM Boys’ 14 15 100 M Dash CLASS 2 BOYS Finals

8:20 PM Girls’ 17 18 100 Metre Dash CLASS 1 Finals

8:35 PM Boys’ 16 19 100 M Dash CLASS 1 BOYS Finals

8:40 PM MEDAL PRESENTATION

Triple jump class1 boys, high jump class 1 girls

100 metres girls’ classes 4,3&2

400 metres hurdles girls & boys

100 metres boys’ classes 3&2

8:50 PM Heptathlon: Girls’ 13 19 200 M Run Finals

8:55 PM MEDAL PRESENTATION

100 metres class1 girls & boys

Pole Vault Open Boys

