Champs 2017 Early Bird Special Stream

The anticipated five-day ISSA Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls’ Championships will take place at the National Stadium in Kingston from March 28 to April 1.

Calabar High School will start as the defending champion on the Boys’ side after tallying 287.50 points to secure the team title last year ahead of arch rivals Kingston College (238) and Jamaica College (229.50) who also scored over the 200 point mark.

Calabar have dominated the male side at the championships for five straight seasons since 2012.

Edwin Allen High start as the defending champion on the girls’ side after scoring a massive 329.50 points to lift the crown and accomplished a Champs three-peat.

