Excitement For 2nd Annual NYC Indoor Marathon Team Relay

Dramatic Growth in Field as Excitement Builds For 2nd Annual NYC Indoor Marathon Team Relay

NEW YORK – In less than four weeks The Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center will be center stage for the second Armory NYC Indoor Marathon Team Relay Presented by the New York Road Runners.

This year’s indoor marathon will take place March 24-26 (Friday-Sunday) with eight different time slots for relay teams.

The Armory’s NYC Indoor Marathon Relay already has generated 85 teams — squads can have up to eight runners – from the metropolitan and corporate community compared to 37 teams who signed up during the inaugural year. The time slot of 8 a.m.-noon on March 25 is sold out.

“It is wonderful that many of New York City’s largest and most successful companies are encouraging their colleagues to put their running shoes on and team together to run on the historic Armory track, and all for a great cause – to support the ambitious students of the Armory College Prep program,” said Jonathan Schindel, Executive Vice President and CFO of the Armory Foundation and NYC Indoor Marathon Director.

Armory College Prep (ACP) offers programs for both high school and middle school student-athletes who participate on a running team.

Its goal is to put students from underserved communities on track for lifelong success by helping them realize the dream of a four-year college degree. ACP sends nearly 95 percent of its NYC students to college.

Registrations for relay teams are open and are $100 per runner. After March 6, there will be a late fee included.

“This event far surpassed all our expectations. We were excited, but we had no idea that it would be that fun, said 2016 participant Mary Beth Hogan of Debevoise & Plimpton.

“This is a fantastic event to do with colleagues.”

Added Lisa Stone of AB Bernstein: “The energy, camaraderie and joy around the track were unforgettable.”

Runners participating in the NYC Indoor Marathon are a part of a stimulating team-building environment and can run on the famed 200-meter banked track where Olympic gold medalists from Rio recently competed during the 110th NYRR Millrose Games.

Many competing relay teams represent finance, medical fields, law firms, accounting, real estate, media, track clubs, family and other organizations. Teams can be as small as two runners or as large as eight. Each person can run up to three times during their team’s 211-lap challenge around The Armory track that covers 26.2 miles.

A sample of the corporate relay teams who are signed up include (many have multiple entries): Skadden, Capital One, Wells Fargo, Two Sigma Investments, Per Scholas, Goldman Sachs, Scopia Capital, Nicholas & Lence Communications, Debevoise & Plimpton, Robert Half International, Citi, AB Bernstein, Credit Suisse, Fidelity Investments, Morgan Stanley, Moody’s, O’Melveny & Myers, EisnerAmper, BDO, Cleary Gottlieb, Serino Coyne, NY 1 News, Joele Frank, Berkeley College, Noodle Companies, KLR Group, Finish Line Physical Therapy, Memorial Sloan Kettering; and running clubs include: Urban Athletics, Patrick Watts Track Club, Four Square Feet, Fil Am Tri, Millrose Athletic Association, Peaker Runners, Team ALS, Gotham City Runners, Polska Running Team, Hastings Striders, Full Throttle, and many others.

On Saturday a 6:30 p.m. slot will be designated for high school and middle school-age runners who want to participate as a team or with their respective family members or friends.

In addition on Saturday (March 25) at noon, the 26.2 mile World Record Challenge for individual men and women will be held for top elite and professional marathoners.

Along with prize money for the top three men and women, there is a $5,000 bonus for achieving a world record mark. On Sunday (March 26) there will be an Open marathon for individual runners, and the relay teams are also eligible for $4,000 of prize money.

For more information on both the relay and individual marathon portions of the NYC Indoor Marathon, please click HERE.

