Stream Champs 2017 and Live Blogging of Day 2: March 29

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The following is the schedule, live streaming coverage and live blogging and results for Day 2 of Boys and Girls Champs 2017 at the National Stadium in Kingston on Wednesday.

The live streaming action today gets underway at 8:30 am local time (9:30 am EST) with field event action in the girls class 4 long jump, class 1 girls shot put, class 1 boys discus and the boys Decathlon open.

Day 2 at Champs 2017 will be streaming live on www.1spotmedia.com, which is a paid platform. Live Results and Team Score Updates

Wednesday’s Day 2 track events include the heats of the boys’ and girls’ of all classes 400 metres and 4×100 metres relays for all classes.

There are also finals listed on the schedule for Wednesday’s first full day of action at Champs 2017.

The class 2 and class 1 boys long jump titles are both up for grabs, while girls’ class 1 discus and the girls’ class 2 shot put crowns are up for the taking.

BOYS AND GIRLS CHAMPS 2017

WEDNESDAY, DAY 2 SCHEDULE

8:30 am LONG JUMP CLASS 4 GIRLS PRELIMS

8:30 am SHOT PUT THROW CLASS 1 GIRLS PRELIMS

8:30 DISCUS THROW CLASS 1 BOYS PRELIMS

8:30 100 METRES DECATHLON OPEN BOYS EV.# 1

8:35 HIGH JUMP CLASS 3 GIRLS PRELIMS

8:45 1500 metres CLASS 3 GIRLS PRELIMS

9:10 1500 metres CLASS 3 BOYS PRELIMS

9:35 1500 metres CLASS 2 GIRLS PRELIMS

9:55 1500 metres CLASS 2 BOYS PRELIMS

10:10 1500 metres CLASS 1 GIRLS PRELIMS

10:30 1500 metres CLASS 1 BOYS PRELIMS

11:05 LONG JUMP DEC. OPEN BOYS EV.# 2

1:30 pm DISCUS THROW CLASS 3 GIRLS PRELIMS

1:30 HIGH JUMP CLASS 2 GIRLS PRELIMS

1:35 400 metres CLASS 3 GIRLS PRELIMS

2:05 400 metres CLASS 3 BOYS PRELIMS

2:35 400 metres CLASS 2 GIRLS PRELIMS

3:00 SHOT PUT DEC. OPEN BOYS EV.# 3

3:05 LONG JUMP CLASS 2 BOYS FINAL

3:10 400 metres CLASS 2 BOYS PRELIMS

3:35 HIGH JUMP CLASS 3 BOYS PRELIMS

3:45 400 METRES CLASS 1 GIRLS PRELIMS

4:10 400 METRES CLASS 1 BOYS PRELIMS

5:05 DISCUS THROW CLASS 1 GIRLS FINAL

530 5000 metres OPEN BOYS PRELIMS

5:30 SHOT PUT CLASS 2 GIRLS FINAL

5:40 HIGH JUMP DEC. OPEN BOYS EV.# 4

5:50 LONG JUMP CLASS 1 BOYS FINAL

6:25 4 X 100 metres RELAY CLASS 4 GIRLS PRELIMS

6:50 4 X 100 metres RELAY CLASS 3 GIRLS PRELIMS

7:10 4 X 100 metres RELAY CLASS 3 BOYS PRELIMS

7:35 4 X 100 metres RELAY CLASS 2 GIRLS PRELIMS

8:00 4 X 100 metres RELAY CLASS 2 BOYS PRELIMS

8:20 4 X 100 metres RELAY CLASS 1 GIRLS PRELIMS

8:40 4 X 100 metres RELAY CLASS 1 BOYS PRELIMS

9:00 400 METRES DEC. OPEN BOYS EV.# 5

