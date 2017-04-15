Carifta Games 2017 Live Results; Taylor Cruised Into 400m Final

WILLEMSTAD, CURACAO — Jamaican star sprinter Christopher Taylor easily booked his place into the final of the Under 20 Boys’ 400 metres for Saturday night at the 46th FLOW CARIFTA GAMES 2017.

The 17-year-old, who won the Under 18 title last year, took Heat 1 of the preliminaries with a time of 47.21 seconds.

He got home ahead of Jamal Walton of the Cayman Islands, who ran 47.72 for second place in the heat and also secured his place in the final.

Taylor, who won gold at the 2015 World Youth champion, owns a personal best of 45.27 seconds, which is significantly faster than the meeting record of 45.85, set by his countryman Akeem Bloomfield two-years-ago.

Meanwhile, Dashawn Morris of Jamaica also booked his place in the final after winning Heat 2 in 47.48, while the other heat winner was Trinidad and Tobago’s Joshua St Clair in 48.27.

The final for the 400m dashes is set for Saturday night during the evening session.

Junelle Bromfield of Jamaica is the top qualifier for the final on the girls’ side for Under 20 after she clocked 54.46 seconds to run away with her heat ahead of Tiana Bowen of Barbados (55.37) who also made the final.

Kimorla Mushette of Jamaica won the first heat in 55.91 secs.

