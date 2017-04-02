Champs 2017 Final Points Standings: Boys’ Team Scores

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Final points standings and full team ranking for the boys at the completion of the Jamaica High School Boys’ and Girls’ Champs 2017 on Saturday night.

Calabar successfully defended their Boys Champs title to secure their sixth straight after finishing ahead of early leaders and pre-Champs favourites Kingston College (KC).

Heading into the night’s final race, the boys’ 4x400m relay, Calabar trailed KC by four points and needed the win the event to stand a chance of holding on their crown.

Standout sprinter Christopher Taylor anchored the Michael Clarke coached team to victory, while KC, who needed to finish in the Top 3, faded badly to fifth and lost by three points.

In the ended, Calabar kept their Boys Champs team title after tallying 317 points, while Kingston College was second with 314.

The Top 5 was rounded out by Jamaica College (203) in third place, St Jago High (157) and STETHS (114.5).

A total of 43 schools earned at least one point on the boys’ side at the Boys’ and Girls’ Champs 2017.

Below is full ranking and Girls Champs 2017

Team Standings

See full ranking below:

1. Calabar High – 317

2. Kingston College – 314

3. Jamaica College – 203

4. St Jago High– 157

5. STETHS – 114.5

6. Wolmer’s High for Boys – 77

7. Petersfield High – 71

8. Munro College– 52

9. Rusea’s High – 40

10. Edwin Allen High – 32

11. Excelsior High – 28

12. Green Island High – 18

12. Bellefield High – 18

14. Spaldings High – 16

15. Cornwall College– 13

16. Buff Bay High – 12

17. Herbert Morrison Technical – 11.50

18. St Mary High – 10

18. St James High – 10

18. Greater Portmore High – 10

21. Bridgeport High – 9

22. Manchester High – 8

23. St Catherine High – 7

24. Vere Technical High – 7

25. Ardenne High – 6

26. Glenmuir High – 5

26. Camperdown High – 5

26. Rhodes Hall High – 5

29. Muschett High – 4

29. Mona High – 4

29. Belmont Academy – 4

29. Garvey Maceo High – 4

29. Dinthill High – 4

34. Donald Quarrie High – 3

34. Holmwood Technical High – 3

34. Maggotty High – 3

34. Papine High – 2

38. Mavis Bank High – 2

38. Titchfield High – 2

38. Hydel High – 2

38. Clarendon College – 2

38. William Knibb High – 2

43. Ferncourt High – 1

43. Port Antonio High – 1

43. Medowbrook High – 1

