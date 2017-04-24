College Student Killed During Hammer Throw Event at Track Meet

WHEATON, Ill. — A college student-athletes has died after he was struck during a hammer-throw competition at the McCully Stadium field at Wheaton College over the weekend.

According to Wheaton College officials, 19-year-old student Ethan Roser was volunteering at the Don Church Twilight track and field meet at the school Saturday when he was accidentally hit by a hammer.

Roser, a freshman transfer student from Cincinnati, Ohio, and a member of the Wheaton College men’s soccer team, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he was pronounced dead, officials revealed.

“We are deeply grieved, but, because of our faith in Christ, not without hope,” said Wheaton College President Philip Ryken.

“We ask people to pray for Ethan’s family, his friends, and our campus community.”

The hammer is a metal ball attached to a steel wire and weighs as much as 16 pounds.

