IAAF World Relays Bahamas 2017 Live Stream: Day 1

NASSAU, Bahamas — The 3rd staging of the IAAF World Relays – Bahamas 2017 – will take place this weekend, Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 April, and you can watch live streaming coverage and follow live results and interviews online.

The live stream from the Nassau’s Thomas A Robinson Stadium, according to the IAAF, will be simultaneously shown on the IAAF’s official YouTube channel and it’s Facebook page.

Meanwhile, live stream will be available “across all the IAAF’s continental Areas via a combination of coverage on the channels of several broadcasters.”

The IAAF also revealed that geo-blocked live stream will be available in more than 110 countries.

Over 30 teams will be competing for US$1.26 million in prize money, the Golden Baton trophy, as well as relay places at the IAAF World Championships, later this summer.

As it was in the previous two editions, the top eight teams will secure qualification passages in the men’s and women’s 4x100m and 4x400m at London 2017.

Among the events on the schedule for Saturday’s Day 1 are the men’s 4x100m and women’s 4x200m and 4x800m finals.

The heats of the men’s 4x400m will also take place on the first day, as well as the mixed 4x400m heats.

North American powerhouses USA and Jamaica, as well as Kenya, Great Britain and Australia are among the countries cueing up to win titles this weekend.

Missing from the event, though, is World record holder Usain Bolt, who was not available for the Jamaican team this year.

HOW TO WATCH LIVE STREAM:

IAAF World Relays Bahamas 2017 Day 1 Schedule:

Time Local Nassau, Bahamas (EST)

Saturday 22 April:

7:30 pm – Women’s 4x200m heats

7:50 pm – Men’s 4x100m heats

8:17 pm – Women’s 4x400m heats

8:53 pm – Men’s 4x400m heats

9:25 pm – Women’s 4x800m final

9:48 pm – Mixed 4x400m heats

10:12 pm – Men’s 4x100m final B

10:21 pm – Women’s 4x200m final

10:36 pm – Men’s 4x100m final

Related

Comments