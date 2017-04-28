Live Streaming, Schedule, and Results At 2017 Penn Relays Day 2

PHILADELPHIA — The following is the schedule and live streaming information on Day 2 of the 2017 Penn Relays at Franklin Field on Friday, April 28.

You can stream the coverage live online on USATF.TV +PLUS, with NBC Sports Network providing live television coverage. Follow live radio audio stream on to Hitz 92FM for free from anywhere in the world.

There are several Championship of America events on the schedule for Friday’s second day, including the High School girls’ 4x100m, 4x400m and 4x800m relays.

Among the college Championship of America Invitational events are the women’s 4x100m relay, the men’s Distance Medley and men’s and women’s Sprint Medley events.

There are also action in field events for both college and high schools, including the high jump, long jump, triple, shot put and discus throws.

2017 Penn Relays Day 2 Schedule

Friday, April 28, 2017

RUNNING EVENTS

301 College Men’s 400m Hurdles Championship 9:00 AM

302 High School Boys’ 4×800 Small Schools 9:20 AM

303 High School Boys’ 4×800 Small Schools 9:30 AM

304 High School Boys’ 4×800 Large Schools 9:40 AM

305 High School Boys’ 4×800 Large Schools 9:50 AM

306 PIAA JV/9 Boys 4×100 10:00 AM

307 PIAA JV/9 Girls 4×100 10:02 AM

308 PIAA Middle School Boys 4×100 10:04 AM

309 PIAA Middle School Girls 4×100 10:06 AM

310 Camden Diocese Boys 4×100 10:08 AM

311 Camden Diocese Girls 4×100 10:10 AM

312 South Jersey Middle School Boys 4×100 10:12 AM

313 South Jersey Middle School Girls 4×100 10:14 AM

314 Wilmington Diocese Boys 4×100 10:16 AM

315 Wilmington Diocese Girls 4×100 10:18 AM

316 Philadelphia Archdiocese Junior Boys 4×100 10:20 AM

317 Philadelphia Archdiocese Junior Girls 4×100 10:22 AM

318 Philadelphia Archdiocese Senior Boys 4×100 10:24 AM

319 Philadelphia Archdiocese Senior Girls 4×100 10:26 AM

320 Philadelphia 7th & 8th Grade Small Schools Boys 4×100 10:28 AM

321 Philadelphia 7th & 8th Grade Small Schools Girls 4×100 10:30 AM

322 Philadelphia 7th & 8th Grade Large Schools Boys 4×100 10:32 AM

323 Philadelphia 7th & 8th Grade Large Schools Girls 4×100 10:34 AM

324 Philadelphia Area Private & Charter Schools Boys 4×100 10:36 AM

325 Philadelphia Area Private & Charter Schools Girls 4×100 10:38 AM

326 High School Boys’ 4×100 Small Schools (Heats) 10:40 AM

327 High School Boys’ 4×100 Large Schools (Heats) 11:40 AM

328 High School Boys’ Prep School 4×100 Independent 12:30 PM

329 Philadelphia Elementary 4th Grade Shuttle Relay 12:30 PM

330 Philadelphia Elementary 5th Grade Shuttle Relay 12:45 PM

331 Philadelphia 6th Grade Shuttle Relay 1:00 PM

332 College Men’s 4×100 (Heats) 12:35 PM

333 College Women’s 4×100 Championship of America Invitational 1:00 PM

334 College Women’s 4×100 College 1:05 PM

335 College Women’s 4×100 ECAC 1:07 PM

336 High School Girls’ 4×800 Championship of America 1:10 PM

337 College Women’s 4×1500 Championship of America Invitational 1:20 PM

338 College Men’s 4×200 (Heats) 1:40 PM

339 College Women’s 4×200 (Heats) 2:00 PM

340 High School Girls’ 4×100 Small Schools 2:25 PM

341 High School Girls’ 4×100 Large Schools 2:27 PM

342 High School Girls’ 4×100 Championship of America 2:30 PM

343 Special Olympics 4×100 2:35 PM

344 Special Olympics 4×100 Unified 2:37 PM

345 College Men’s Distance Medley 2:40 PM

346 College Men’s Shuttle Hurdles Championship of America Invitational 3:05 PM

347 Olympic Development Men’s Shuttle Hurdles 4x120y 3:15 PM

348 College Women’s Shuttle Hurdles Championship of America Invitational 3:25 PM

349 College Men’s 110m Hurdles (Heats) 3:45 PM

350 College Women’s 100m Hurdles (Heats) 4:00 PM

351 Special Olympics Boys 100m dash 3:05 PM

352 Special Olympics Girls 100m dash 3:08 PM

353 Masters Men’s 100m dash 40 and older 3:10 PM

354 Masters Men’s 100m dash 45 and older 3:12 PM

355 Masters Men’s 100m dash 50 and older 3:14 PM

356 Masters Men’s 100m dash 55 and older 3:16 PM

357 Masters Men’s 100m dash 60 and older 3:18 PM

358 Masters Men’s 100m dash 65 and older 3:20 PM

359 Masters Men’s 100m dash 70 and older 3:22 PM

360 Masters Women’s 100m dash 40 and older 3:25 PM

361 College Men’s 100m dash (Heats) 3:30 PM

362 College Women’s 100m dash (Heats) 3:40 PM

363 College Men’s 4×400 (Heats) 4:20 PM

364 College Men’s 4×400 CTC 5:15 PM

365 College Men’s 4×400 Pop Haddleton MAC 5:20 PM

366 Masters Men’s 4×100 40 and older 5:25 PM

367 Masters Mixed 4×100 50 and older 5:27 PM

368 Masters Mixed 4×100 60 and older 5:29 PM

369 Masters Mixed 4×100 70 and older 5:31 PM

370 College Men’s Distance Medley Championship of America Invitational 5:33 PM

371 Olympic Development Women’s 4×100 5:45 PM

372 High School Girls’ 4×400 Championship of America 5:47 PM

373 Olympic Development Men’s 4×100 5:52 PM

374 High School Boys’ Distance Medley Championship of America 5:55 PM

375 High School Boys’ Mile Run Championship 6:09 PM

376 College Women’s Sprint Medley Championship of America Invitational 6:21 PM

377 High School Boys’ 3000m Championship 6:40 PM

378 College Men’s Sprint Medley Championship of America Invitational 6:50 PM

379 Masters Men’s 4×400 50 and older 7:15 PM

380 Masters Women’s 4×400 40 and older 7:20 PM

381 Olympic Development Men’s 4×400 7:25 PM

382 Olympic Development Women’s 4×400 7:35 PM

383 Corporate Distance Medley 7:40 PM

FIELD EVENTS

701 College Men’s Discus Throw College 9:00 AM

702 College Men’s High Jump College 10:00 AM

703 College Men’s Pole Vault College 10:00 AM

704 College Women’s Triple Jump Championship 10:00 AM

705 College Women’s Triple Jump College 11:00 AM

706 College Women’s Discus Throw Championship 11:30 AM

707 College Men’s Shot Put Championship Noon

708 High School Boys’ Discus Throw Championship 12:45 PM

709 College Men’s Shot Put College 1:15 PM

710 High School Boys’ High Jump Championship 1:45 PM

711 College Men’s Long Jump Championship 2:00 PM

712 High School Boys’ Javelin Throw Championship 2:45 PM

713 College Men’s Long Jump College 3:30 PM

714 High School Boys’ Shot Put Championship 4:30 PM

715 College Women’s Javelin Throw College 4:45 PM

