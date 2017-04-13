Thompson, Powell Headline Jamaica’s IAAF World Relays Team

KINGSTON, Jamacia — Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson and former world 100m record holder Asafa Powell headline a 41-member Jamaican team for the 2017 IAAF World Relays — Bahamas 2017 in Nassau on 22-23 April.

Thompson, who sped to victory over the 100m and 200m dashes at Rio 2016 last summer, has been selected in both the 4x100m and 4x200m teams.

The MVP sprint star will be joined in the 4×100 by fellow world 4x100m champion Natasha Morrison and Olympic 4x100m silver medallists Christania Williams.

Simone Facey, Sashalee Forbes and Gayon Evans are also included in the team for the shorter relay.

Among those joining Thompson in the 4x200m are Samantha Henry-Robinson, Jura Levy and Anastacia Le-Roy.

The 4x400m team is also a strong setup and this includes world and Olympic 400m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson, as well as fellow world 4x400m champions Christine Day and Stephenie Ann McPherson.

Janieve Russell, the 400m hurdler, has also been selected in the mile relay squad.

Meanwhile, Powell will link up with 2011 world 100m champion Yohan Blake, twice Olympic sprint relay champion Kemar Bailey-Cole and Olympic 4x100m champion Jevaughn Minzie in the shorter relay squad.

Nickel Ashmeade, who was also a member of Jamaica’s winning 4x100m team in Rio, will lead his country’s quest to win its third successive 4x200m title at the IAAF World Relays.

Ashmeade is joined in the squad by 2013 world silver medallist Warren Weir and 2015 Pan American Games silver medallist Rasheed Dwyer.

The men’s 4x400m team includes Olympic silver medallists Javon Francis, Peter Matthews and Rusheen McDonald.

Jamaica have also named a mixed 4x400m team which contains world U20 champions Jaheel Hyde and Tiffany James, as well as Natoya Goule and 2013 World Youth champion Martin Manley.

Eight-time Olympic champion and double sprint world record holder Usain Bolt was not available for selection this year.

Bolt is set to retire from track and field at the end of this season.

Jamaica Select Team For IAAF World Relays — Bahamas 2017

Men Team

4x100m: Kemar Bailey-Cole, Yohan Blake, Everton Clarke, Julian Forte, Jevaughn Minzie, Asafa Powell

4x200m: Nickel Ashmeade, Oshane Bailey, Rasheed Dwyer, Nigel Ellis, Chadic Hinds, Warren Weir

4x400m: Javere Bell, Javon Francis, Demish Gaye, Steven Gayle, Peter Matthews, Rusheen McDonald

Women Team

4x100m: Gayon Evans, Simone Facey, Sashalee Forbes, Natasha Morrison, Elaine Thompson, Christania Williams

4x200m: Samantha Henry-Robinson, Anastacia Le-Roy, Jura Levy, Dawnalee Loney, Audra Segree, Elaine Thompson

4x400m: Verone Chambers, Christine Day, Shericka Jackson, Anneisha McLaughlin-Whilby, Stephenie Ann McPherson, Janieve Russell

Mixed 4x400m: Natoya Goule, Jaheel Hyde, Tiffany James, Martin Manley, Jamari Rose, Ristananna Tracey

Management Team

Manager: Marie Tavares

Asst. Manager: Alan Beckford

Technical Director : Maurice Wilson

Coaches:

Paul Francis

Jerry Holnes

Michael Clarke

Renardo Walcott

Patrick Dawson

Team Doctor: Paul Auden

