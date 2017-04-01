Video Highlights: Christopher Taylor Wins Class One 200m

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Watch video highlights of Christopher Taylor completing his Class one 200m/400m sprint double at Boys and Girls Champs 2017 at the National Stadium in Kingston, on Day 5 on Saturday.

The race was supposed to be the highlight on the boys’ side at this year’s championships, but an injury to Kingston College (KC) star sprinter Jhevaughn Matherson on Friday, took the shine off the title race buildup.

After being disqualified in the 100m final on Friday night, Matherson turned up for the final of the 200m, but the Kingston College man only jogged home for two points in 25.35 seconds.

Taylor eased to victory in a wind-aided time of 20.70 seconds (+2.8 m/s) to add to the 400m title he won earlier in the day.

The Calabar sprinter raced off the corner with teammate Tyreke Wilson and then pulled away.

With victory already set and two more races to come, Taylor eased down some five metres from the finishing line as he looked around.

Andel Miller of Excelsior High ran 20.90 for second place with Wilson taking third in 21.03. Tyreke Bryan of Kingston College ran 21.17 for fourth place.

