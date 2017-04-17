Watch 2017 Boston Marathon Live Streaming

BOSTON — Watch live streaming coverage of the 2017 Boston Marathon – an IAAF Gold Label Road Race – on Monday, April 17.

Defending champion Lemi Berhanu of Ethiopia returns to Boston to defend the title he won last April.

The 22-year-old ran 2:12:45 to the crown last year, but is expected to go much faster this year, having already posted 2:08:27 to win the Xiamen Marathon on January 2.

Berhanu, who finished 13th at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, has a personal best of 2:04:33, set in January 2016 in Dubai.

He is expected to be tested by two other past Boston champions in Kenyan Wesley Korir, who won at the 2012 edition and American Meb Keflezighi, the 2014 champion won an emotional 2014 victory.

American Galen Rupp will also be in action.

The defending women’s champion, Atsede Baysa, also returns to Boston hoping to win back-to-back titles.

HOW TO WATCH LIVE STREAM

Elite Women Race – 9:32 a.m.

Elite Men Race – 10:00 a.m.

TIME: Monday, April 17 from 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET:

Live Streaming Race Coverage is on NBC Sports Network. You can also download the NBCSN app here.

REPLAY: Monday, April 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET: Primetime Replay on Universal HD

For Live online streaming in the Boston local area, the race will be on CBS Boston’s WBZ-TV, starting at 9:00 a.m. ET.

CBSBoston.com – and the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) will also have Live Streaming and lot more information, while FloTrack will also provide a paid stream service for those watching abroad.

INTERNATIONAL BROADCASTERS

Below is a list of international broadcasters that will be showing the 2017 Boston Marathon (as of April 12, 2017)

Africa – Kwese Sports, Supersport SA

Asia – FOX

Australia – FloTrack

Belgium – beIN SPORTS

Brazil – Band Sports

Canada – TSN2

Central America – Sky Mexico

China – regional TV platforms, including Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV and Fujian TV

Cyprus – Nova Sports

France – beIN SPORTS

Greece – Nova Sports

Ireland – FloTrack

Italy – FloTrack

Latin America – ESPN

Mexico – Sky Mexico

Netherlands – FloTrack

New Zealand – FloTrack

Spain – FloTrack

United Kingdom – FloTrack

