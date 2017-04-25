Watch 2017 Penn Relays Live Streaming Coverage

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2017 Penn Relays, which kick-start on Thursday and runs through Saturday, April 27-29. Watch Live USATF.TV Webcast

The 2017 Penn Relays will be broadcast live from Franklin Field in Philadelphia, PA, via USATF.TV +PLUS, as well as on the NBC Sports Network.

The USATF.TV broadcast will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription. All events from the USATF.TV will be made available for on-demand viewing on USATF.TV. Sign up here for RunnerSpace +PLUS.

Broadcast Schedule (Complete Tentative Meet Schedule)

Date Network Time (Eastern) Watch 4/27 USATF.TV 10:00am – End of Competition Watch Online 4/28 USATF.TV 9:00am – End of Competition Watch Online NBCSN 5:30pm – 6:30pm Check Local TV Listings NBC Sports Extra Live 5:30pm – 6:30pm Link Coming Soon 4/29 USATF.TV 7:00am – End of Competition Watch Online NBCSN 12:30pm – 3:00pm Check Local TV Listings NBC Sports Extra Live 12:30pm – 3:00pm Link Coming Soon

The USA vs The World events will air during the NBCSN broadcast on Saturday.

USA vs. The World Schedule

Event Time (Eastern) Men’s 4x100m Relay 12:38pm Women’s 4x100m Relay 12:50pm Women’s Sprint Medley Relay 2:00pm Men’s Sprint Medley Relay 2:10pm Women’s 4x400m Relay 2:35pm Men’s 4x400m Relay 2:52pm

USATF.TV Viewing/Subscription Tips:

-If your stream is blurry or bad quality, use the quality toggle in the bottom right corner of the player to move up your quality.

-If your stream is skipping, use the quality toggle in the bottom right corner of the player to move down your streaming quality to better match your internet speed.

-If you are only signing up for a +PLUS subscription for this event and never intend on watching another event in the current or future +PLUS, live or on-demand inventory, then make sure to go back to plus.runnerspace.com after you sign-up and cancel your monthly subscription. This will prevent future recurring charges, but still allow you to view all of +PLUS for the next month, just like you would on similar monthly subscription services like Netflix.

-All other +PLUS FAQs can be found HERE

