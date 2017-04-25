Watch 2017 Penn Relays Live Streaming Coverage
Watch live streaming coverage of the 2017 Penn Relays, which kick-start on Thursday and runs through Saturday, April 27-29. Watch Live USATF.TV Webcast
The 2017 Penn Relays will be broadcast live from Franklin Field in Philadelphia, PA, via USATF.TV +PLUS, as well as on the NBC Sports Network.
The USATF.TV broadcast will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription. All events from the USATF.TV will be made available for on-demand viewing on USATF.TV. Sign up here for RunnerSpace +PLUS.
Broadcast Schedule (Complete Tentative Meet Schedule)
|Date
|Network
|Time (Eastern)
|Watch
|4/27
|USATF.TV
|10:00am – End of Competition
|Watch Online
|4/28
|USATF.TV
|9:00am – End of Competition
|Watch Online
|NBCSN
|5:30pm – 6:30pm
|Check Local TV Listings
|NBC Sports Extra Live
|5:30pm – 6:30pm
|Link Coming Soon
|4/29
|USATF.TV
|7:00am – End of Competition
|Watch Online
|NBCSN
|12:30pm – 3:00pm
|Check Local TV Listings
|NBC Sports Extra Live
|12:30pm – 3:00pm
|Link Coming Soon
The USA vs The World events will air during the NBCSN broadcast on Saturday.
USA vs. The World Schedule
|Event
|Time (Eastern)
|Men’s 4x100m Relay
|12:38pm
|Women’s 4x100m Relay
|12:50pm
|Women’s Sprint Medley Relay
|2:00pm
|Men’s Sprint Medley Relay
|2:10pm
|Women’s 4x400m Relay
|2:35pm
|Men’s 4x400m Relay
|2:52pm
USATF.TV Viewing/Subscription Tips:
-If your stream is blurry or bad quality, use the quality toggle in the bottom right corner of the player to move up your quality.
-If your stream is skipping, use the quality toggle in the bottom right corner of the player to move down your streaming quality to better match your internet speed.
-If you are only signing up for a +PLUS subscription for this event and never intend on watching another event in the current or future +PLUS, live or on-demand inventory, then make sure to go back to plus.runnerspace.com after you sign-up and cancel your monthly subscription. This will prevent future recurring charges, but still allow you to view all of +PLUS for the next month, just like you would on similar monthly subscription services like Netflix.
-All other +PLUS FAQs can be found HERE