How To Watch 2017 Prefontaine Classic Live Stream

The Eugene Diamond League – Prefontaine Classic will be broadcast live from Eugene, Oregon on Friday & Saturday, May 26-27 via multiple outlets worldwide, according to the organizers.

In the United States the broadcast will be available on tv & online NBC Gold online and NBCSN and NBC for cable/satellite subscribers. You can also follow live results and after race interviews

NBC Gold requires a separate subscription available here.

The Friday night Joan Benoit Samuelson Night broadcast will be on NBCSN and stream live NBC Gold at 11:00 p.m. ET.

The Saturday broadcast will be on NBC and NBC Gold at 4:00 p.m. ET. Check local listings for NBCSN & NBC.

An international webcast of the Joan Benoit Samuelson Night will also be available for RunnerSpace +PLUS subscribers on AthleticsCanada.tv. Non-USA viewers can watch here.

USATF’s The Cool Down will be available upon the conclusion of Saturday’s action for USA-based +PLUS subscribers here on USATF.TV.

In Canada, CBC Sports will carry the Saturday broadcast live online and on tv at 4:00 p.m. ET. Check local listing for CBC Sports. Watch online in Canada here.

In England and around the UK, Eurosport will carry the Saturday action live at 21:00 BST. BBC Two will air meeting highlights on Sunday at 14:30 BST. Check your local listings for Eurosport and BBC Two.

Related

Comments