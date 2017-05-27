How To Watch 2017 Prefontaine Classic Live Stream

How To Watch 2017 Prefontaine Classic Live Stream

World-Track News Staff 0

The Eugene Diamond League – Prefontaine Classic will be broadcast live from Eugene, Oregon on Friday & Saturday, May 26-27 via multiple outlets worldwide, according to the organizers.

In the United States the broadcast will be available on tv & online NBC Gold online and NBCSN and NBC for cable/satellite subscribers. You can also follow live results and after race interviews

NBC Gold requires a separate subscription available here.

The Friday night Joan Benoit Samuelson Night broadcast will be on NBCSN and stream live NBC Gold at 11:00 p.m. ET.

The Saturday broadcast will be on NBC and NBC Gold at 4:00 p.m. ET. Check local listings for NBCSN & NBC.

An international webcast of the Joan Benoit Samuelson Night will also be available for RunnerSpace +PLUS subscribers on AthleticsCanada.tv. Non-USA viewers can watch here.

USATF’s The Cool Down will be available upon the conclusion of Saturday’s action for USA-based +PLUS subscribers here on USATF.TV.

In Canada, CBC Sports will carry the Saturday broadcast live online and on tv at 4:00 p.m. ET. Check local listing for CBC Sports. Watch online in Canada here.

In England and around the UK, Eurosport will carry the Saturday action live at 21:00 BST. BBC Two will air meeting highlights on Sunday at 14:30 BST. Check your local listings for Eurosport and BBC Two.

Comments

Author

All Posts

Put together by a member of the World-Track and Field Website team members. This is usually done by an in house member with able assistance from someone or an agency reporting from outside.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.