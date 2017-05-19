Watch, Stream The 2017 Jamaica International Invitational

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The following are the schedule, event times and live streaming option for the 2017 Jamaica International Invitational, which takes place at the National Stadium in Kingston, on Saturday, 20 May.

For live streaming coverage, visit the 1Spotmedia network | Follow live radio coverage on Hitz 92 FM

Saturday meeting in Kingston, is the first competition of the 2017 IAAF World Challenge and it is scheduled to feature some of the world’s best talents, including Rio Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica.

The Jamaica International Invitational will get going at 5:45 pm with the international Javelin Throw for women before the event takes a break to accommodate the Opening Ceremony.

Action will continue in the field events prior to the start of the first track event at 7:10 pm with the women’s 3000m Steeplechase.

The women’s 200m dash, the final race of the night, is expected to be the highlighted event.

Sprint star Thompson, who has already posted an impressive time of 22.19 seconds — running into a headwind — at the Doha Diamond League, will go up against her MVP teammate Shericka Jackson, the Olympic and world 400m bronze medallist.

Jackson has already improved her personal best to 22.57 seconds over the 200m and is determined to run even fasters with Thompson next to her.

Thompson, who is being tipped to run super fast this season, is coming off a world-leading 10.78 seconds performance for the 100m in Shanghai. Jackson has a personal best this year of 11.24.

TIME IN PM – EVENT

5:45 Javelin Throw Women – International

6:00 PRE-EVENT SHOW

6:30-6:50 OPENING CEREMONY

7:00 Pole Vault Men – International

7:05 Discus Men – International

7:10 3000m Steeplechase Women – International

7:25 800m Women – International

7:30 High Jump Women – International

7:40 400m Hurdles Men – International

7:50 400m Men – International

7:55 3000m Men – International

8:00 Triple Jump Women – International

8:10 100m Men- International

8:20 100m Women- International

8:40 110m Hurdles Men- International

8:50 100m Hurdles Women- International

9:00 400m Women – International

9:15 200m Men – International

9:25 200m Women – International

