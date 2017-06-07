How To Watch 2017 NCAA Outdoor Championships Live

The 2017 NCAA track and field championships begin on June 7 and will conclude on June 10 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Last year the Florida men took the title and Arkansas won for the women.

The NCAA championships will take place in “Track Town USA” for the fifth straight year. In the USTFCCA rankings which came out on May 30, Oregon held the top spot in the women’s rankings and Texas A&M was No.1 for the men.

Live online streaming coverage will be on ESPN3.com, as well as on WatchESPN, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday’s first day.

The track and field championship will be broadcasted on ESPN and you can live stream here. For times on specific events click here. For live updates from Eugene, check out NCAA.com’s live blog.

National Championship Finals – Day 1 Wednesday June 7 3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

8:30 p.m. ESPN3

ESPNU

ESPN2 Finals – Day 2 Thursday June 8 1:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. ESPN3

ESPN2 Finals – Day 3 Friday June 9 3:30 p.m.

8:30 p.m. ESPN3

ESPN Finals – Day 4 Saturday June 10 2:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. ESPN3

ESPN

