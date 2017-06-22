Watch Jamaica Trials Live Stream: Day 1

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Watch live streaming coverage of the Jamaica Junior and Senior National Championships from the National Stadium in Kingston, on Thursday.

The four-day championships, which will select the senior team for the IAAF World Championships in London and the World U18 Championships in Kenya, the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas, and the Pan American Under-20 Championships in Peru, will be streaming live on 1Spotmedia.com. Live radio coverage available on HITZ 92FM Live Stream (at 6:05 pm local time, 7:05 pm ET). Schedule of Events | Performance Listing | Live Results | Entry Standards

Viewers can select an entire Season Pass for US $14.99. There are also individual prices of US $4.99 for days 1 and 3, while days 2 and 4 are listed for US $6.99.

If you’ve already purchased the ‘Early Bird Special’ all you’ll need to do is to sign in and enjoy the live streaming.

Action on the first day will get underway at 10:00 am local time, 11:00 am ET with the qualifying round of the men’s 100m, which will follow by a long break until the evening session.

Among the events also on the schedule for the evening session are the men’s and women’s 100m quarterfinals, as well as the heats of the 400m hurdles for both men’s and women’s.

There are two finals listed on the schedule for Day 1 — Javelin Men Final and Triple Jump Men Final.

Athletes done to compete on Day 1 are Elaine Thompson, the Olympic 100m and 200m sprint double champion, Yohan Blake, Asafa Powell, Simone Facey, Veronica Campbell-Brown, Demish Gaye and Nathon Allen.

Today’s Schedule

Morning Session

10 a.m: 100m Men Qualifying Round

Afternoon Session

5:30 p.m: Javelin Men Final

5:32 p.m: Triple Jump Men Final

6:05 p.m: 400m Hurdles Women Heats

6:20 p.m: 400m Hurdles Men Heats

7:00 p.m: 100m Men Quarter Finals

