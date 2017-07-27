Bolt, Thompson Lead Jamaica Team To London 2017

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Double Olympic sprint champions Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson headline the Jamaican squad to the 2017 IAAF World Championships London 2017 from 4-13 August.

Bolt and Thompson were among the 56 members named to represent the Caribbean powerhouse against the best athletes around the globe.

Bolt is the defending 100m and 200m world champion from 2015, but the world record holder will only contest the 100m as he looks to closeout his competitive career on a winning note.

Thompson, who took silver in the 200m at the world championships two years ago, won the sprint double at the Rio Olympics last year, but she will also only feature in the 100m in London.

The team also includes Olympic 110m hurdles champion Omar McLeod, defending women’s 100m hurdles champion Danielle Williams, Yohan Blake, as well leading throwers Fedrick Dacres and O’Dayne Richards.

Notable absentees were veteran sprinters Asafa Powell and Veronica Campbell-Brown who failed to overcome injuries that affected their participations at last month’s trials.

JAMAICA’s IAAF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS LONDON 2017

TEAM

MEN TEAM

Usain Bolt

Yohan Blake

Julian Forte

Senoj-Jay Givans

Michael Campbell

Tyquendo Tracey

Rasheed Dwyer

Warren Weir

Demish Gaye

Nathon Allen

Rusheen McDonald

Peter Matthews

Steven Gayle

Jamari Rose

Omar McLeod

Ronald Levy

Hansel Parchment

Jaheel Hyde

Kemar Mowatt

Ricardo Cunningham

Ramone Bailey

Damar Forbes

live Pullen

Fedrick Dacres

Travis Smikle

O’Dayne Richards

Kemoy Campbell

WOMEN –

Elaine Thompson

Simone Facey

Jura Levy

Natasha Morrison

Sashalee Forbes

Christania Williams

Jodeen Williams

Shericka Jackson

Chrisann Gordon

Novlene Williams-Mills

Anniesha Mclaughlin-Whilby

Anastasia Le-Roy

Stephanie-Ann McPherson

Natoya Goule

Jazmine Fray

Danielle Williams

Megan Simmonds

Yanique Thompson

Rushelle Burton

Rhonda Whyte

Ristananna Tracey

Leah Nugent

Ashia Praught

Kimberly Williams

Shanieka Thomas-Ricketts

Kellion Knibb

Shadae Lawrence

Tarasue Barnett

Danniel Thomas-Dodd

