Bolt, Thompson Lead Jamaica Team To London 2017
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Double Olympic sprint champions Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson headline the Jamaican squad to the 2017 IAAF World Championships London 2017 from 4-13 August.
Bolt and Thompson were among the 56 members named to represent the Caribbean powerhouse against the best athletes around the globe.
Bolt is the defending 100m and 200m world champion from 2015, but the world record holder will only contest the 100m as he looks to closeout his competitive career on a winning note.
Thompson, who took silver in the 200m at the world championships two years ago, won the sprint double at the Rio Olympics last year, but she will also only feature in the 100m in London.
The team also includes Olympic 110m hurdles champion Omar McLeod, defending women’s 100m hurdles champion Danielle Williams, Yohan Blake, as well leading throwers Fedrick Dacres and O’Dayne Richards.
Notable absentees were veteran sprinters Asafa Powell and Veronica Campbell-Brown who failed to overcome injuries that affected their participations at last month’s trials.
JAMAICA’s IAAF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS LONDON 2017
TEAM
MEN TEAM
Usain Bolt
Yohan Blake
Julian Forte
Senoj-Jay Givans
Michael Campbell
Tyquendo Tracey
Rasheed Dwyer
Warren Weir
Demish Gaye
Nathon Allen
Rusheen McDonald
Peter Matthews
Steven Gayle
Jamari Rose
Omar McLeod
Ronald Levy
Hansel Parchment
Jaheel Hyde
Kemar Mowatt
Ricardo Cunningham
Ramone Bailey
Damar Forbes
live Pullen
Fedrick Dacres
Travis Smikle
O’Dayne Richards
Kemoy Campbell
WOMEN –
Elaine Thompson
Simone Facey
Jura Levy
Natasha Morrison
Sashalee Forbes
Christania Williams
Jodeen Williams
Shericka Jackson
Chrisann Gordon
Novlene Williams-Mills
Anniesha Mclaughlin-Whilby
Anastasia Le-Roy
Stephanie-Ann McPherson
Natoya Goule
Jazmine Fray
Danielle Williams
Megan Simmonds
Yanique Thompson
Rushelle Burton
Rhonda Whyte
Ristananna Tracey
Leah Nugent
Ashia Praught
Kimberly Williams
Shanieka Thomas-Ricketts
Kellion Knibb
Shadae Lawrence
Tarasue Barnett
Danniel Thomas-Dodd