IAAF World U18 Championships Nairobi 2017 Live Stream

NAIROBI, KENYA — The IAAF has announced that it will be providing live streaming coverage of yet another championships.

The IAAF continues to work tirelessly to bring its events to athletics fans across the globe who this week have the opportunity to watch many of the best young athletes in the world in action at the IAAF World U18 Championships Nairobi 2017, which will bring some 800 athletes from more than 130 countries to the Kenyan capital from 12-16 July.

Action from Nairobi’s Kasarani Stadium will be available to watch across all the IAAF’s continental areas via a combination of coverage on the channels of several broadcasters and a geo-blocked live stream which will be available in more than 160 countries.

The live stream will be simultaneously shown on the following official IAAF platforms:

YouTube

Facebook

Territories with access to the live stream

Broadcast intentions per territory



The live stream will be active during the following dates/times (all times local, GMT/UTC +3):

12 July: 09:30-12:35. 16:55-19:40.

13 July: 09:30-13:15. 16:30-19:40.

14 July: 09:30-11:55. 16:30-19:05.

15 July: 09:30-12:40. 16:30-19:40.

16 July: 15:00-18:06.

Comments